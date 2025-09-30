시세섹션
통화 / BETE
주식로 돌아가기

BETE: ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy

79.66 USD 2.82 (3.67%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BETE 환율이 오늘 3.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 78.40이고 고가는 79.98이었습니다.

ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is BETE stock price today?

ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy stock is priced at 79.66 today. It trades within 3.67%, yesterday's close was 76.84, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of BETE shows these updates.

Does ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy stock pay dividends?

ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy is currently valued at 79.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 40.69% and USD. View the chart live to track BETE movements.

How to buy BETE stock?

You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy shares at the current price of 79.66. Orders are usually placed near 79.66 or 79.96, while 10 and 1.61% show market activity. Follow BETE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BETE stock?

Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy involves considering the yearly range 44.93 - 95.36 and current price 79.66. Many compare -0.49% and 51.04% before placing orders at 79.66 or 79.96. Explore the BETE price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF in the past year was 95.36. Within 44.93 - 95.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF (BETE) over the year was 44.93. Comparing it with the current 79.66 and 44.93 - 95.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BETE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BETE stock split?

ProShares Trust ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.84, and 40.69% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
78.40 79.98
년간 변동
44.93 95.36
이전 종가
76.84
시가
78.40
Bid
79.66
Ask
79.96
저가
78.40
고가
79.98
볼륨
10
일일 변동
3.67%
월 변동
-0.49%
6개월 변동
51.04%
년간 변동율
40.69%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4