BDJ: Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BDJ 환율이 오늘 0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.04이고 고가는 9.10이었습니다.
Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BDJ stock price today?
Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock is priced at 9.09 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 9.05, and trading volume reached 506. The live price chart of BDJ shows these updates.
Does Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock pay dividends?
Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is currently valued at 9.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.84% and USD. View the chart live to track BDJ movements.
How to buy BDJ stock?
You can buy Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares at the current price of 9.09. Orders are usually placed near 9.09 or 9.39, while 506 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow BDJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BDJ stock?
Investing in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust involves considering the yearly range 7.16 - 9.11 and current price 9.09. Many compare 1.11% and 5.21% before placing orders at 9.09 or 9.39. Explore the BDJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the past year was 9.11. Within 7.16 - 9.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) over the year was 7.16. Comparing it with the current 9.09 and 7.16 - 9.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BDJ stock split?
Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.05, and 4.84% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 9.05
- 시가
- 9.07
- Bid
- 9.09
- Ask
- 9.39
- 저가
- 9.04
- 고가
- 9.10
- 볼륨
- 506
- 일일 변동
- 0.44%
- 월 변동
- 1.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.21%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.84%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8