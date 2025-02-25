- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BCDF: Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF
BCDF 환율이 오늘 1.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.25이고 고가는 31.25이었습니다.
Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCDF News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BCDF stock price today?
Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock is priced at 31.25 today. It trades within 1.33%, yesterday's close was 30.84, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BCDF shows these updates.
Does Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock pay dividends?
Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF is currently valued at 31.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.25% and USD. View the chart live to track BCDF movements.
How to buy BCDF stock?
You can buy Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF shares at the current price of 31.25. Orders are usually placed near 31.25 or 31.55, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BCDF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCDF stock?
Investing in Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.57 - 32.49 and current price 31.25. Many compare 1.53% and 12.17% before placing orders at 31.25 or 31.55. Explore the BCDF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF in the past year was 32.49. Within 25.57 - 32.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) over the year was 25.57. Comparing it with the current 31.25 and 25.57 - 32.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCDF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCDF stock split?
Listed Funds Trust Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.84, and 12.25% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 30.84
- 시가
- 31.25
- Bid
- 31.25
- Ask
- 31.55
- 저가
- 31.25
- 고가
- 31.25
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 1.33%
- 월 변동
- 1.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.25%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4