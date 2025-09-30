시세섹션
BARK-WT: BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo

0.0298 USD 0.0010 (3.47%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BARK-WT 환율이 오늘 3.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0297이고 고가는 0.0298이었습니다.

BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BARK-WT stock price today?

BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo stock is priced at 0.0298 today. It trades within 3.47%, yesterday's close was 0.0288, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of BARK-WT shows these updates.

Does BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo stock pay dividends?

BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo is currently valued at 0.0298. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -60.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BARK-WT movements.

How to buy BARK-WT stock?

You can buy BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo shares at the current price of 0.0298. Orders are usually placed near 0.0298 or 0.0328, while 5 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow BARK-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BARK-WT stock?

Investing in BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo involves considering the yearly range 0.0100 - 0.1333 and current price 0.0298. Many compare 81.71% and -54.15% before placing orders at 0.0298 or 0.0328. Explore the BARK-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Bark, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Bark, Inc. in the past year was 0.1333. Within 0.0100 - 0.1333, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0288 helps spot resistance levels. Track BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo performance using the live chart.

What are Bark, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Bark, Inc. (BARK-WT) over the year was 0.0100. Comparing it with the current 0.0298 and 0.0100 - 0.1333 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BARK-WT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BARK-WT stock split?

BARK Inc Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable fo has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0288, and -60.27% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.0297 0.0298
년간 변동
0.0100 0.1333
이전 종가
0.0288
시가
0.0297
Bid
0.0298
Ask
0.0328
저가
0.0297
고가
0.0298
볼륨
5
일일 변동
3.47%
월 변동
81.71%
6개월 변동
-54.15%
년간 변동율
-60.27%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4