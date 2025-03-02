- 개요
AVMV: American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF
AVMV 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 68.69이고 고가는 69.20이었습니다.
American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is AVMV stock price today?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 69.02 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 69.18, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of AVMV shows these updates.
Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 69.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.45% and USD. View the chart live to track AVMV movements.
How to buy AVMV stock?
You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 69.02. Orders are usually placed near 69.02 or 69.32, while 57 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow AVMV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVMV stock?
Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.60 - 71.74 and current price 69.02. Many compare 0.57% and 13.35% before placing orders at 69.02 or 69.32. Explore the AVMV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF in the past year was 71.74. Within 52.60 - 71.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (AVMV) over the year was 52.60. Comparing it with the current 69.02 and 52.60 - 71.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVMV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVMV stock split?
American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.18, and 8.45% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 69.18
- 시가
- 69.19
- Bid
- 69.02
- Ask
- 69.32
- 저가
- 68.69
- 고가
- 69.20
- 볼륨
- 57
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- 0.57%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.45%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4