APMU: Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni
APMU 환율이 오늘 0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.10이고 고가는 25.18이었습니다.
Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is APMU stock price today?
Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni stock is priced at 25.18 today. It trades within 0.24%, yesterday's close was 25.12, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of APMU shows these updates.
Does Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni stock pay dividends?
Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni is currently valued at 25.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.44% and USD. View the chart live to track APMU movements.
How to buy APMU stock?
You can buy Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni shares at the current price of 25.18. Orders are usually placed near 25.18 or 25.48, while 18 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow APMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APMU stock?
Investing in Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni involves considering the yearly range 23.90 - 25.33 and current price 25.18. Many compare 1.25% and 2.23% before placing orders at 25.18 or 25.48. Explore the APMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 25.33. Within 23.90 - 25.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni performance using the live chart.
What are ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (APMU) over the year was 23.90. Comparing it with the current 25.18 and 23.90 - 25.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APMU stock split?
Trust for Professional Managers ActivePassive Intermediate Muni has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.12, and 0.44% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.12
- 시가
- 25.11
- Bid
- 25.18
- Ask
- 25.48
- 저가
- 25.10
- 고가
- 25.18
- 볼륨
- 18
- 일일 변동
- 0.24%
- 월 변동
- 1.25%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.44%
