통화 / AHYB
AHYB: American Century Select High Yield ETF
46.94 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AHYB 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.80이고 고가는 47.00이었습니다.
American Century Select High Yield ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
46.80 47.00
년간 변동
43.74 47.00
- 이전 종가
- 46.92
- 시가
- 47.00
- Bid
- 46.94
- Ask
- 47.24
- 저가
- 46.80
- 고가
- 47.00
- 볼륨
- 9
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 1.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.03%
20 9월, 토요일