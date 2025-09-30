- 개요
ABR-PF: Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula
ABR-PF 환율이 오늘 0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.80이고 고가는 22.91이었습니다.
Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ABR-PF stock price today?
Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula stock is priced at 22.80 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 22.76, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of ABR-PF shows these updates.
Does Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula stock pay dividends?
Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula is currently valued at 22.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.72% and USD. View the chart live to track ABR-PF movements.
How to buy ABR-PF stock?
You can buy Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula shares at the current price of 22.80. Orders are usually placed near 22.80 or 23.10, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ABR-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ABR-PF stock?
Investing in Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula involves considering the yearly range 19.90 - 22.98 and current price 22.80. Many compare 2.84% and 9.72% before placing orders at 22.80 or 23.10. Explore the ABR-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC in the past year was 22.98. Within 19.90 - 22.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula performance using the live chart.
What are ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC (ABR-PF) over the year was 19.90. Comparing it with the current 22.80 and 19.90 - 22.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ABR-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ABR-PF stock split?
Arbor Realty Trust 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumula has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.76, and 9.72% after corporate actions.
