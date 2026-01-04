Swap Shield Auto Close And Reopen Prop Firms MT4

The ultimate tool for Prop Firm traders. Automatically closes trades before weekends/swaps and reopens them later. Features spread protection, CSV crash recovery, and multi-schedule support.

Swap Shield is a professional utility designed specifically for traders dealing with Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms) rules and those looking to avoid negative Swap fees.

Many Prop Firms strictly prohibit holding positions over the weekend. Failing to close trades can lead to the immediate loss of your funded account. Additionally, holding trades overnight often incurs significant Swap fees. Swap Shield solves these problems by automating the process of closing positions at specific scheduled times and reopening them automatically when the market resumes.

This is not just a simple script; it is a robust system that records your trades into a database (CSV files), ensuring that even if your terminal restarts or crashes between the Close and Reopen times, the EA remembers exactly what to reopen.

Key Features

  • Prop Firm Guardian: Avoid "Weekend Holding" violations by scheduling auto-closure minutes before the market closes.

  • Smart Multi-Scheduling: You are not limited to one time. The EA accepts unlimited schedule entries in a single field, allowing you to handle multiple days or specific times effortlessly.

  • Swap Avoider: Close trades just before the daily rollover (Swap time) and reopen them immediately after.

  • Smart Spread Protection: The EA monitors the spread when attempting to reopen. If the spread is too high (common at market open), it waits until spreads normalize to protect your entry price.

  • Crash Recovery System: Uses secure local files to store trade details (Lots, SL, TP, Comment). If the VPS reboots, the EA reads the file and resumes its job.

  • Flexible Filtering: Choose to manage ALL trades, specific Symbols, or specific Magic Numbers (including Manual trades).

How It Works

  1. Schedule: You set closing and reopening times (e.g., Close Friday 23:50, Reopen Monday 00:05).

  2. Snapshot: When the close time arrives, the EA saves all open trade details (Symbol, Type, Volume, StopLoss, TakeProfit) to a file.

  3. Close: The EA closes the specified positions.

  4. Wait & Reopen: At the reopen time, the EA checks the market conditions (Spread). If safe, it reopens the positions with the same parameters.

Input Parameters Guide

Please read the settings carefully to configure the EA according to your broker's time and rules.

1. Trade Selection Settings

  • Expert_Enabled: Master switch to enable/disable the EA.

  • Positions_Type: Choose which positions to handle (BUYs only, SELLs only, or AllTypes).

  • ApplyToSymbol:

    • ChartSymbolOnly: Manages trades only for the symbol the EA is attached to.

    • AllSymbols: Manages trades for ALL symbols in the terminal (Use with caution).

    • WriteCustomSymbols: Manages a specific list of symbols (separated by semicolon, e.g., "EURUSD;GBPUSD").

  • ApplyToMagicNumber:

    • AnyMagicNumber: Manages all trades regardless of who opened them.

    • WriteMagicNumbers: Manages specific Magic Numbers defined in the next field.

  • MagicNumbers: Enter the IDs here separated by semicolon (e.g., "12345;998877"). Note: Use "0" to manage manual trades.

2. Execution & Protection

  • SlippageTicks: Maximum allowed slippage when closing/reopening.

  • DelayRetryOnError: Minutes to wait before retrying if an error occurs.

  • WaitSecondsBeforeExecution: Safety delay when initializing the EA.

  • ReOpenMaxSpreadTicks: Crucial Setting. The EA will NOT reopen trades if the current spread (in points) is higher than this value. This protects you from the massive spreads usually seen at market opening.

  • AvoidMaxSpreadWhenExceedMinutes: If the spread remains high for longer than this time (in minutes), the EA will force the reopen anyway to ensure you don't miss the move.

3. Smart Scheduling System

  • Time Settings (time_type, dst_region...): It is highly recommended to leave these at default (TIME_SERVER) to rely on your broker's server time. This ensures synchronization with the market watch.

  • Close_Positions_As_Scheduled: Enable to activate auto-closing.

  • close_positions_schedule: The trigger time. format Day=Hour:Minute .

    • Unlimited Schedules: You can add multiple times separated by a semicolon ; . The system is smart enough to parse and schedule them all.

    • Example (Weekend): Friday=23:30

    • Example (Daily Swap): Monday=23:55;Tuesday=23:55;Wednesday=23:55;Thursday=23:55

  • ReOpen_Positions_As_Scheduled: Enable to activate auto-reopening.

  • reopen_positions_schedule: The trigger time. Same format as closing.

    • Example: Monday=00:05 (Reopens trades Monday shortly after market open).

  • Expire_CloseSchedule_mins: If the EA is started X minutes after the scheduled close time, it will ignore the close command (safety feature).

  • Expire_ReOpenSchedule_mins: Validity period for the reopen command.

Advanced Usage & Multi-Chart Setup

Can I use it on multiple charts?

Yes. The EA creates unique data files based on your "Symbols" and "Magic Numbers" selection.

  • Scenario A: Attach to EURUSD chart, select "ChartSymbolOnly". It will manage EURUSD only.

  • Scenario B: Attach to another chart (e.g., GBPUSD), select "ChartSymbolOnly". It will manage GBPUSD separately with its own schedule.

  • Important: Do not attach the EA to two charts that target the same symbol and same magic numbers, as they will conflict.

Requirements

  • Algo Trading: Must be enabled in your terminal.

  • VPS: Recommended to ensure the EA is running at the scheduled times.

Disclaimer

Always test the EA and your schedule settings on a Demo Account first to confirm that the "Server Time" matches your expectations and that the spread protection settings are suitable for your broker.

Click for MT5 Version


추천 제품
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
유틸리티
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
유틸리티
Heaven Assistant: MT4 관리 단순화 Heaven Assistant를 통해 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 플랫폼 관리를 단순화하세요. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 효과적이고 사용자 친화적인 방식으로 거래 환경을 제어하고 사용자 정의 할 수 있게 해주는 견고한 도구입니다. 핵심 기능: 다수의 페어 열기: 주요 및 마이너 통화 쌍뿐만 아니라 이국적인 통화 쌍에 대한 빠른 액세스. 한 번의 클릭으로 지수, 금속 및 암호화폐를 열 수 있습니다. 템플릿 변경: 모든 열린 페어에 대해 좋아하는 템플릿을 적용하여 차트 뷰를 쉽게 사용자 정의 할 수 있습니다. 시간프레임 변경: 모든 열린 차트의 시간프레임을 변경하여 거래 스타일에 적응하십시오. 이점: 쉬운 사용: 입력 패널을 통한 쉬우면서 빠른 설정. 특정 차트에만 동작을 적용하는 필터링 옵션. 시간 절약: 여러 페어와 설정을 쉽게 관리하여 소중한 시간을 절약하십시오. 사용자 정의 가능: 주요, 마이너, 이국적인 페어, 지수,
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Evergreen Pivot EA
Frank Paetsch
유틸리티
Evergreen Pivot Trader EA  The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels , enhanced with modern price-action logic. It captures both: Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels) Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups) This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions. How It Works Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels: P (Central Pivot Point) S1 / S2
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
유틸리티
자동 브레이크이븐 레벨 이   유틸리티를   사용하면 ,   거래가   원하는 수익에 도달했을 때 자동으로 SL을 이동하는 기능을 활성화할 수 있습니다.  특히   단기   거래자에게   중요합니다.   오프셋 옵션도 사용 가능합니다: 일부 수익을 보호할 수 있습니다. 다기능 유틸리티 : 66개 이상의 기능, 이 도구 포함  |   질문이 있으면 연락주세요   |   MT5 버전 자동 브레이크이븐 기능 활성화 과정: 1.   심볼 또는 거래 선택   Auto BE 기능이 활성화될 대상: 현재   [Symbol]   / 모든 거래   [ALL]   / 또는 특정 거래   [Ticket] . [Symbol] 또는 [ALL] 규칙 외에 - 특정 거래에 대해 별도의 규칙을 설정할 수 있습니다, 티켓 번호로: 개별 [Ticket] 규칙이 우선순위를 가집니다. 2. Auto BE를 활성화할   거래 유형   선택: [ALL]: 모든 활성 거래; [Longs]: 매수 거래만; [Shorts]:
Multi TimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
3.4 (5)
지표
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versi
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
유틸리티
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
유틸리티
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
유틸리티
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform. This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
유틸리티
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
유틸리티
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
유틸리티
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
지표
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Spread Record Analyzer
Toshio Ishimoto
유틸리티
This indicator is a utility that can output spreads to CSV file in three formats. In the case of scalping where the spread greatly affects the trade result, the specification of the spread of the FX Broker you use is an important point to be aware of. Since the spread value changes greatly depending on the time zone, the average value of spreads officially announced by FX Broker is not very helpful. It is very important to investigate the spread specification of each FX Brokers by yourself. This
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
유틸리티
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
Revenge Trading Protector
Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
5 (1)
유틸리티
복수 거래 수호자(Revenge Trading Protector)는 복수 거래의 피해자가 될 수 있는 거래자를 위한 간단하지만 효과적인 도구입니다. 나 자신도 데이 트레이더이기 때문에 복수 트레이딩의 심리적 측면과 손실을 보상하려는 욕구를 이해합니다. 그래서 나는 손실 후에도 인내심을 갖고 비합리적인 거래 결정을 내리지 않을 수 있다는 것을 100% 확신하기 위해 (나 자신도 사용하는) 이 도구를 개발했습니다. 손실을 입으면 Revenge Trading Protector EA는   원하는 시간이 경과할 때까지  다른 주문   (지정 주문, 중지 주문 또는 시장 실행 주문) 을 열지 못하게 합니다.   예를 들어 오전 10시 45분에 손실을 보고 30분의 휴식 시간을 설정한 경우 오전 11시 15분 이전에 설정한 모든 주문은 EA에 의해 즉시 취소됩니다. 다시 허용되면 경고 알림을 받게 됩니다.   30분이 경과하기 전에 거래를 시도하면 각각 알림을 받게 됩니다. 추가 기능
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
Navigator FX
Chantal Sala
5 (1)
유틸리티
The Navigator is a next-generation panel very easy to use. Apply this indicator on the chart to navigate very quickly through all the symbol and timeframes listed in input. The arrows manage the zoom and time frames. You can customize both the graphic colors and the list of symbols to display. A quick and easy tool that it will help to analyse the charts. Input Values Show_TF_Panel (true/false) it permits to show/hide panel with TF and Arrows 32 symbols COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS BUTTON_WIDTH But
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
지표
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
지표
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
유틸리티
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
MSD Utility
Kevin Beltran Keena
유틸리티
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Session
Click Trade Manager
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
유틸리티
클릭 무역 관리자는 지금까지 최고의 제품입니다! 초보 및 전문 소품 회사 거래자 모두를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 인출 한도를 위반하지 않도록 FTMO/MFF 소품 회사 또는 개인 계정을 보호하십시오. EA는 자동으로 모든 거래를 종료하므로 인출 한도에 도달하지 않습니다. 거래가 인출 한도를 초과할 수 있는 경우 경고합니다. 수익 목표에 도달하면 자동으로 거래를 종료합니다. 브로커에서 매직 넘버를 숨기도록 설정할 수 있습니다. 단 한 번의 클릭으로 위험을 계산하고 SL 및 TP로 거래하십시오. 한 번의 클릭으로 정지 및 제한 주문을 넣으십시오. 한 번의 클릭으로 각 거래에 대해 서로 다른 SL 및 TP로 여러 fib 수준 거래를 설정하십시오. 키보드의 키를 한 번만 눌러 부분 가져오기, SL을 BE로 이동, 열려 있는 모든 거래 청산, 보류 중인 모든 주문 삭제 하루 중 사전 설정된 시간에 모든 거래를 마감하십시오. 모든 거래에 대한 알림을 Telegram으로 보냅니다. 고도로 사용자 정
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터미널
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침 - 애플리케이션 지침 - 데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전 일, % AB
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 4용 트레이드 복사기.       모든 계정의 외환 거래, 포지션, 주문을 복사합니다. 그것은 최고의 무역 복사기 중 하나입니다       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       위해       카피롯 MT4       버전(또는       MT4 -  MT5   MT5 - MT5       위해       카피롯 MT5       버전). MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 복사기   버전         MetaTrader 5   터미널 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   ) -   Copylot Client MT5 고유한 복사 알고리즘은 마스터 계정에서 고객 계정으로 모든 거래를 정확하게 복사합니다. 이 제품은 또한 높은 작동 속도에서 높은 오류 처리로 유명합니다. 강력한 기능 세트. 프로그램은 여러 터
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
Risk/Reward Tool은 MetaTrader 4에서 거래를 계획, 시각화 및 실행하는 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 전문가급 Expert Advisor입니다. 정밀한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 재량 트레이더이든, 거래 설정을 시각적으로 테스트해야 하는 전략 개발자이든, 이 도구는 우아하고 직관적인 인터페이스에서 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 기본적인 포지션 계산기와 달리, Risk/Reward Tool은 시각적 거래 계획을 즉각적인 실행 기능, 실시간 손익 모니터링 및 포괄적인 거래 관리 기능과 결합합니다. 이 도구는 MT4 전략 테스터와 완전히 호환되어 실제 자본을 위험에 빠뜨리지 않고 거래 전략을 연습하고 접근 방식을 개선할 수 있습니다. 도구의 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에서 확인할 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 주요 기능
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
Draw Agent는 모든 차트 분석, 낙서, 메모 등을 만들고 관리할 수 있는 아름답고 혁신적인 방법으로 설계되었습니다. 이 도구는 차트 공간을 칠판으로 취급하고 손으로 그리는 자유 그리기 방법을 제공합니다. 이 자유형 그리기 도구를 사용하면 차트에서 이벤트를 표시하거나 강조 표시하기 위해 MT4/MT5 차트에 그릴 수 있습니다. Elliott 파동을 손으로 작성하거나, 차트에 선을 긋거나, 차트에 아이디어를 설명하려는 경우   유용한 도구입니다. 클라이언트를 위한 라이브 웨비나를 실행하거나 사람들에게 스크린샷 또는 차트 파일을 배포하는 경우 특히 유용합니다. 또한. Draw Agent 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조)   에 대한 알림을 받으려면   . MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 버전   https://www.
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
주어진 손절매 수준에 따라 포지션 규모 또는 위험을 즉시 계산할 수 있는 도구는 전문 트레이더와 초보 트레이더 모두에게 필수적입니다. TRADE PRO 거래 유틸리티는 빠르고 정확한 계산을 제공하여 시간적 제약이 있고 변동성이 큰 시장 상황에서 의사 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줍니다. MT5 버전        /   추가 설치 자재 주요 기능: 독창적이고, 간결하며, 효과적입니다. 메인 거래 패널을 여는 독특하고 편리한 방법: 차트 오른쪽에 마우스 커서를 올려놓고 원하는 방향을 클릭하여 선물 주문을 하세요. 시장가 주문을 빠르게 설정할 수 있습니다. TRADE PRO를 사용하여 잔액 또는 자본 대비 백분율로 위험 수준을 설정하거나 특정 위험 금액을 지정할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 손절매 수준을 시각적으로 정의하면 도구가 각 통화 쌍에 대한 최적의 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 지정된 위험-보상 비율을 기반으로 목표 수익(익절)을 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 총 위험을 분
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
유틸리티
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
유틸리티
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 기본 기능: 복사 거래의 일반적인 상호작용 속도는 0.5초 미만입니다. 신호 소스를 자동으로 감지하고 신호 소스 계정 목록을 표시합니다. 심볼 자동 매칭, 다양한 플랫폼에서 일반적으로 사용되는 거래 심볼의 95%(다른 접미사와 같은 특수한 경우)가 자동으로 매칭되며, 기본적으로 수동 설정이 필요하지 않으며 심볼 매핑 테이블을 두 번 클릭하여 해당 심볼을 변경할 수 있습니다. (매핑 테이블에는 빠른 심볼 검색 기능이 있습니다) 4가지 lot 계산 모드(1. 승수 2. 고정 lot 3. 적응형 위험 4. 신호   적응형 위험   ) 특수 로트 모드: 로트 크기는 손절매 자본 위험에 따라 계산될 수 있습니다.(손절매가 너무 작을 수 있고 계산된 로트 크기가 너무 클 수 있으므로 주의해서 사용하세요) 다중 플랫폼, 다중 신
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
유틸리티
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
유틸리티
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
유틸리티
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Basket EA MT4 는 강력한 수익 실현 도구이자 종합적인 계좌 보호 시스템을 하나의 간편하고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션으로 결합한 제품입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 목적은 계좌 내 모든 개별 포지션을 묶음(Basket) 단위로 관리하여, 계좌 전체의 손익을 완전히 통제할 수 있도록 하는 것입니다. Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even(손익분기점), Trailing Stop과 같은 묶음(purpose) 수준의 기능을 제공하며, 이를 계좌 잔고의 퍼센트, 고정 통화 금액 또는 해당 거래들의 평균 포인트로 설정할 수 있습니다. 이러한 유연성은 트레이더가 자신만의 리스크 및 수익 전략을 맞춤 설정할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 또한 Basket EA MT4 는 Magic Number, 심볼, 또는 댓글 등을 기반으로 특정 거래를 관리 대상에서 제외하거나 포함시키는 지능형 거래 필터링을 지원합니다. 이를 통해 원하는 거래만 EA의 관리 대상이 되도록 보장할 수 있습니다. 추가
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 클릭 한 번으로 거래하고 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 거래자의 삶을 더 쉽게 만들고 거래자가 훨씬 빠르고 편리하게 거래 활동을 수행할 수 있도록 도와주는 매개변수 및 기능의 자동 계산. 차트의 무역 거래에 대한 그래픽 팁 및 전체 정보. MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 .... MetaТrader 4   의 주요 요청 거래 제어판   : 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수정, 후행 중지, 손절매,
Auto Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
5 (1)
유틸리티
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols   (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Singl
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
일별 및 주별 마감 거래 내역, 현재 진행 중인 거래, 외환 노출을 한 차트에서 즉시 확인하세요! 히트맵을 사용하여 수익성 있는 거래와 거래 포트폴리오 내에서 현재 하락이 있는 위치를 파악하세요. 빠른 마감 버튼 빠른 마감 버튼을 사용하여 단일 심볼에 대한 모든 거래를 마감하거나, 개별 거래를 전체적으로 마감하거나, 버튼을 클릭하여 일부 수익 또는 손실을 실현하세요. 더 이상 목록에서 거래를 찾아 거래의 일부를 마감하는 방법을 알아낼 필요가 없습니다. 대시보드는 외환 쌍을 거래하는 동안 각 통화 심볼에 대한 현재 노출도 표시하므로 주요 뉴스 이벤트에 앞서 과도하게 노출될 수 있는 영역을 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 버튼을 사용하여 뉴스가 나오기 전에 노출을 즉시 빠르게 줄이거나, 이미 뉴스가 발생하여 수익을 창출한 경우 클릭 한 번으로 빠르게 수익을 확보할 수 있습니다! 진행 중인 거래 히트맵 거래 히트맵은 달러 비용 평균화를 사용하여 거래의 확장 및 축소를 수행하는 포지션 거
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
유틸리티
거래하고자 하는 주요 영역을 파악한 후 자동으로 거래 지원 및 저항 또는 공급 및 수요 구역을 설정합니다. 이 EA를 사용하면 한 번의 클릭으로 매수 및 매도 구역을 그린 다음 가격이 바뀔 것으로 예상되는 정확한 위치에 배치할 수 있습니다. 그런 다음 EA는 해당 구역을 모니터링하고 구역에 대해 지정한 가격 액션에 따라 자동으로 거래를 수행합니다. 초기 거래가 수행되면 EA는 대상 구역이 되는 반대 구역에서 이익을 얻습니다. 그런 다음 거래를 종료하고 진입할 새 구역을 그리거나 이익을 얻고 즉시 반대 방향으로 거래를 역전하여 "항상 시장" 스타일 전략을 만드는 두 가지 선택이 있습니다. 입력 및 전략이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 이 EA는 시장에서 고정 또는 하드 스톱 로스를 사용하지 않는 포지션 트레이더 또는 달러 비용 평균 거래 전략을 위해 설계되었습니다. 대신, 다음에 가능한 지지 또는
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
제작자의 제품 더 보기
MT5 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually. Signal Provider Utility Pro is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From real-time tr
XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
5 (6)
유틸리티
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a   Stop Loss (SL)   for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following   input settings : Order_Type:   Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss:   Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss:   Enter the SL price. SetTakeProfit:   Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit
FREE
XP Layering and set BE tool for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This   trading tool   automates trade management   by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to   layer trades   and   protect their profits   without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically   by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries   to average the price. Set multiple TP targets   to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick
XP SL By Candle for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Bulk Close
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
### Description This Expert Advisor is designed to instantly close active positions and/or pending orders based on user-defined criteria. It supports filtering by trade type, magic number, and symbol scope, and is optimized for fast execution. ### Features - Close buy trades, sell trades, or both. - Filter by symbol: close trades on current chart only or across all symbols. - Filter by magic number or close all trades regardless of magic. - Set maximum allowed slippage for execution control. -
FREE
XP Bulk SL TP Modify for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager The EA allows you to set a Stop Loss (SL) for your orders or positions within milliseconds, regardless of the number of orders. How to Use: Attach the EA to the chart where you want to modify the SL for your orders. Configure the following input settings : Order_Type: Select the order or position types. SetStopLoss: Enable this if you want to set a Stop Loss. StopLoss: Enter the SL price. SetTakeProfit: Enable this if you want to set a Take Profit. TakeProfit:
FREE
XP SL By Candle for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Close Positions on Candle Close This tool allows you to automatically close positions based on the last candle's closing price, helping confirm trade exits and avoiding unpredictable price movements. How It Works: The EA waits for a candle to close above or below the Stop Loss level before executing a position close. It eliminates the need to manually monitor trades and helps automate exit strategies. Settings: Order_Type: Select the types of orders or positions to be managed. CandleTimeFrame:
FREE
XP Layering and set BE tool
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Smart Trade Manager for Layering & BE This trading tool automates trade management by handling entry positions, Break-Even (BE), and Take Profit (TP) dynamically. It allows traders to layer trades and protect their profits without manual intervention. Key Features: Secure profits automatically by setting BE once a trade reaches profit. Distribute trade volume across multiple entries to average the price. Set multiple TP targets to scale out of positions efficiently. Use tick-based calculations
XP Stealth SL TP for MT4
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while hiding these levels from the market . Also the this tool is very important to   PROP FIRMS   accounts , so you can set your stoploss to not hitting the daily stop loss ! Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection: Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols (se
MT4 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually.   Signal Provider Utility Pro   is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 4 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From   real-ti
XP Stealth SL TP for MT5
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
Stealth Mode TP/SL Manager with AI Protection This AI-powered tool   manages Stop Loss and Take Profit dynamically   using either price-based or profit-and-loss (PnL) calculations while   hiding these levels from the market . Also the this tool is very important to PROP FIRMS accounts , so you can set your stoploss to not hitting the daily stop loss ! Key Features: Supports BUY, SELL, or both position types. Flexible symbol selection:   Manage the current chart, all symbols, or specific symbols
Swap Shield Auto Close And Reopen for Prop Firms
Mostafa Mahmoud
유틸리티
The ultimate tool for Prop Firm traders. Automatically closes trades before weekends/swaps and reopens them later. Features spread protection, CSV crash recovery, and multi-schedule support. Swap Shield   is a professional utility designed specifically for traders dealing with   Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms)   rules and those looking to avoid negative Swap fees. Many Prop Firms strictly prohibit holding positions over the weekend. Failing to close trades can lead to the immediate loss
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변