Algo Smart Flow Risk Control EA 4

ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager (Keyboard Edition)


Have you ever spotted the perfect entry but hesitated so long calculating the lot size that the price ran away without you? Or has a bad streak ever wiped out 20% of your account because you didn't know when to stop?

The ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager is not an automated trading bot. It is a professional Execution Tool designed strictly for Manual Traders who demand speed, structure, and discipline.

We turn your keyboard into a high-speed execution terminal, armoring your capital with a unique mathematical logic.

🚀 3 Key Benefits

1. The "Safety Floor" (Manual Hard Stop) Most calculators risk a percentage of your total balance. That is dangerous during a drawdown. We introduce the concept of Real Risk Capital. You define a specific limit amount (e.g., $90,000). The EA will only calculate risk based on the capital you have above that floor. If your equity touches the floor, the EA blocks further trading to protect you from emotional decisions.

2. "Sniper" Execution (Click-Free) In scalping, every millisecond counts. Forget about fumbling for small buttons with your mouse.

  • Key B: Instant Buy with perfect lot sizing.

  • Key S: Instant Sell with perfect lot sizing.

  • Key C: Panic Button (Close All positions immediately).

3. Enforced Discipline The tool includes a mandatory 2-second Cooldown. This prevents "machine-gunning" orders due to nervousness or accidental double-keypresses.

💡 Real-World Examples: How does it protect you?

Scenario 1: The "Floor" Protection Imagine you have a $10,000 account.

  • Without this EA: You risk 1% ($100) per trade. If you have a losing streak, your account drops significantly without a hard brake.

  • With this EA: You set your "Manual Floor" at $9,500.

    • The EA calculates risk based only on the $500 surplus.

    • If you lose a trade, the EA automatically reduces the lot size for the next one, making it mathematically difficult to break your $9,500 floor in a single standard trade.

    • Result: Your base capital is armored.

Scenario 2: Execution Speed You are trading NASDAQ (US100) or Crypto during high-impact news.

  • The Average Trader: Opens a calculator, types the Stop Loss, calculates lots, types lots into the order panel, clicks Buy... (Time elapsed: 8 seconds. The move is gone).

  • You: You see the setup, you press 'B'. (Time elapsed: 0.2 seconds). The EA calculates the math and sends the order instantly.

⚙️ Main Parameters

  • ManualStopOutBalance: Your safety floor (e.g., 90000).

  • RiskPerAvailableCapital: Percentage of risk based on your surplus capital.

  • Keys (Buy/Sell/Close): Fully customizable mapping.

⚠️ Important: To keep your charts clean and professional, this tool has no on-screen buttons. It works 100% via keyboard. Please test in DEMO first to get used to the execution speed.


