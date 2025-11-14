거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
Basic GridManager Library
라이브러리에는 그리드를 관리하는 기본 공용 메서드가 포함되어 있습니다:
public: GridManager(ENUM_GRID_DIRECTION direction, double grid_initial_lot_size, int grid_gap_points, double grid_profit_percent); ~GridManager() {}; void SetGridMagicNumber(ulong magic); void SetGridMaxDD(double max_dd_percent); void SetGridMultiplier(double lot_multiplier); void Start(void); void Update(void); void CloseGrid(); double GridPnL(); int CountPositions();
위 코드에서:
- MaxDD는 "최대 허용 드로다운"을 의미합니다. 이 값은 기본적으로 비활성화되어 있지만 Set 메서드를 사용하면 활성화됩니다. 이 값은 %balance의 값입니다.
- 시작 메서드는 아직 실행 중이 아닌 경우 새 그리드를 시작합니다.
- 업데이트는 새 항목과 가능한 종료를 확인합니다.
다음은 GridManager 객체를 기반으로 작동하는 EA의 샘플 코드입니다:
#include <GridManager.mqh> GridManager *buy_grid; int OnInit() { buy_grid = new GridManager(GRID_BUY, 0.01, 100, 1); buy_grid.SetGridMagicNumber(100); buy_grid.SetGridMultiplier(1.5); buy_grid.SetGridMaxDD(5); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { delete buy_grid; } void OnTick(void) { bool buy_condition=true; if(buy_condition) buy_grid.Start(); buy_grid.Update(); }
Code blocks for "Counters" like Count "X" time and pass
다음은 '카운트'를 기반으로 카운터를 설정하는 코드의 몇 가지 예입니다.3X_파라볼릭 회귀
두 개의 직선 표준 편차 채널 + 미래 가격 차트 값 보간이 포함된 곡선 포물선 회귀 채널.
Count Positions from EA MQL5
With this code you can get current open positions of your EA this is so usefull to manage your EAClose ALL positions from EA MQL5
With this module you can close all opened positions only form the EA wich are integrate, dont close othe positios form manual trades or other automated trading