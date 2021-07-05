캔들스틱 패턴 분석





"오래된 것에 대한 탐구를 통해 우리는 새로운 것을 배웁니다"

소개

캔들스틱 차트 플로팅과 캔들스틱 패턴 분석은 놀라운 기술 분석 라인입니다. 캔들스틱의 장점은 데이터 내에서 모멘텀을 볼 수 있는 방식으로 데이터를 표현한다는 것입니다.

캔들스틱는 거래에 대한 생생한 마음에 그려보는 그런 그림을 제공합니다. 이 글을 읽어보고 약간의 연습을 마치면 캔들스틱은 당신의 분석 무기 중 일부가 될 것입니다. 일본 캔들스틱 차트는 다른 그래픽 방식으로 매우 어려운 금융 시장의 "내부"에 침투하는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다. 모든 시장에 똑같이 적합합니다.

1. 캔들스틱의 종류

과거 가격을 기반으로 미래의 가격 변동을 예측하기 시작한 최초의 분석가 중 한 명은 전설적인 일본인 무네히사 호마 (Munehisa Homma)였습니다. 호마 가 쌀 시장 거래에 적용한 거래 원칙은 현재 일본과 해외에서 널리 사용되는 일본식 캔들스틱의 기술을 여는 장이 되었습니다.







그림 1. 캔들스틱의 구조

캔들스틱의 구조를 고려해보세요 (그림 1). 시가와 종가의 차이를 나타내는 직사각형을 캔들스틱의 몸체라고 합니다. 몸체의 높이는 거래 기간의 시가와 종가 사이의 범위를 나타냅니다. 종가가 시가보다 높으면 캔들스틱 몸체는 흰색입니다 (그림 1a). 몸체가 검은색이면 (그림 1b) 종가가 시가보다 낮다는 의미입니다.

캔들스틱은 그림자를 가질 수 있습니다 - 상한과 하한, 그림자의 길이는 시가/종가와 최저/최고 가격 사이의 거리 (격차)에 따라 달라집니다.

캔들스틱는 차트에 하나씩 그려져 다양한 패턴을 형성합니다. 이론에 따르면 어떤 패턴은 추세가 변하고 있음을 특정 확률로 나타내거나 추세를 확인하거나 시장이 갈팡질팡하고 있다는 것을 보여줄 수 있습니다.

일반적으로 캔들스틱의 긴 몸체는 매수자 또는 매도자의 압력에 대해 알려줍니다 (캔들스틱의 색상에 따라 다름). 짧은 몸체는 강세장과 약세장 사이의 충돌이 약하다는 것을 의미합니다.

캔들스틱 기술

"롱 캔들스틱 (Long Candlesticks)". 일본 캔들스틱에 관한 문헌에는 롱 캔들스틱에 대한 링크가 널리 퍼져 있습니다.

"롱 (long)"이라는 용어는 캔들스틱 본체 길이, 시가와 종가의 차이를 나타냅니다.

가장 최근의 가격 변동을 고려하여 무엇이 롱인지 아닌지를 결정하는 것이 좋습니다.

5 일 또는 10 일 전 - 올바른 결론에 도달하기에 적절한 기간입니다. "숏 캔들스틱 (Short Candlesticks)". 짧은 캔들스틱의 결정은 롱 캔들스틱의 경우와 동일한 방법론을 기반으로 하여 비슷한 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다.

또한 이 두 가지 범주에 속하지 않는 많은 캔들스틱들이 있습니다. "마루보즈 (Marubozu)". 일본어로 "마루보즈 (Marubozu)"는 대담함에 가까움을 의미합니다.

어쨌든 이 용어의 의미는 캔들스틱의 몸체에 위아래 그림자가 전혀 없거나 매우 작다는 사실을 반영합니다.



검은 마루 보즈 - 한 쪽에 그림자가 없는 긴 검은색 몸체. 이는 종종 약세 지속 패턴 또는 강세 반전 패턴의 일부가 되며 특히 하락세로 나타납니다. 긴 검은 캔들스틱는 베어장의 우세를 나타내므로 강세 특징에 대한 많은 반전 패턴이 나타나는 첫날 나타납니다.



흰색 마루 보즈 - 한쪽에 그림자가 없는 길고 하얀 몸체. 이것은 매우 강한 캔들입니다. 검은색 마루 보즈와는 달리 강세 패턴의 지속 또는 약세장 반전 패턴의 일부인 것으로 드러났습니다.

"도지 (Doji)". 캔들스틱의 몸체가 너무 작아서 시가와 종가가 같으면 이를 도지라고 합니다.

시가와 종가가 정확히 같아야 한다는 요구 사항은 데이터에 엄격한 제한을 가하며 도지 (Doji)는 거의 나타나지 않습니다.

시가와 종가 사이의 가격 차이가 몇 틱 (최소 가격 변동)을 초과하지 않는다면 이것으로 충분합니다. "스피닝 탑 (Spinning Tops)" 는 몸체보다 위쪽 및/또는 아래쪽 그림자가 더 긴 짧은 캔들스틱입니다.

때때로 이는 "흰색"과 "검은" 도지라고도 불립니다. 코마 (Koma)는 강세장과 약세장의 우유부단함을 나타냅니다.

코마 몸체의 색과 그림자의 길이는 중요하지 않습니다. 그림자에 비해 작은 몸체가 팽이를 만드는 것입니다. "행잉 맨 (Hanging man)"및 "해머 (Hammer)". 이것은 길고 낮은 그림자와 짧은 몸체를 가진 캔들스틱입니다. 몸체는 가격 범위의 최상위에 있습니다.

이 캔들스틱의 놀라운 특성은 나타나는 추세의 단계에 따라 강세 및 약세가 될 수 있다는 것입니다.

이 캔들스틱의 하락 추세는 시장에서의 지배력이 끝나가고 있다는 신호입니다. 이 경우 캔들스틱을 "해머"라고 합니다.

캔들스틱이 상승 추세 중에 나타나면 이는 가능한 끝을 나타내며, 캔들스틱은 불길한 이름인 "행잉 맨 (hanging man)"이라는 이름을 갖고 있습니다. "어 스타트 (A start)"는 이전 긴 몸체에서 작은 몸체가 위아래로 열릴 때마다 작은 몸체가 나타날 때마다 나타나는데, 몸체의 색은 중요하지 않습니다.

이상적으로는 간격이 그림자도 포착해야 하지만 전적으로 필요한 것은 아닙니다. 별 (star)은 시장에서 지배적인 불확실성을 나타냅니다.

별은 많은 캔들스틱 패턴에 포함되며 대부분 반전됩니다.

표 1. 캔들스틱의 종류

캔들스틱 조합 분석에 있어서 별도의 캔들스틱은 매우 중요합니다. 분석가가 별도로 사용하고 다른 캔들스틱와 결합하면 시장의 심리적 상태가 드러납니다.

2. 캔들스틱의 기본 유형 식별

2.1. 필요한 구조



캔들스틱 패턴은 별도의 캔들스틱이거나 그 중 몇 개로 구성될 수 있습니다. 캔들스틱 패턴의 경우 특정 인식 규칙이 있습니다.

예:이브닝 스타 (약세장 패턴). 상승 추세. 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들스틱는 "롱"입니다. 별의 그림자는 짧고 색상은 중요하지 않습니다. 고전적인 패턴: 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 종가에서 별 분리, 외환 및 당일의 경우: 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 종가와 별의 시가는 동일합니다. 세 번째 캔들스틱는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체 내부에서 닫힙니다.

그래서 먼저 캔들스틱의 유형을 인식하는 방법을 배웁니다. 이를 위해 캔들스틱의 유형을 인식하고 필요한 정보를 반환하는 RecognizeCandle 함수를 작성합니다.

bool RecognizeCandle( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, datetime time, int aver_period,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &res)

기호 - 기호의 이름



기간 – 차트 기간,



시간 – 캔들스틱의 개장 시간,



aver_period - 평균 기간



res - 결과가 반환되는 구조체

어디:

캔들스틱 패턴 인식 규칙에 따라 필요한 결과를 정의해 보겠습니다.

열기, 닫기, 높고 낮음;

캔들스틱의 개장 시간;

추세 방향;

강세 또는 약세 캔들스틱;

캔들스틱 몸체의 크기 – 절대 값;

캔들스틱의 유형 (표 1에서).

구조를 만들어 보겠습니다.

struct CANDLE_STRUCTURE { double open,high,low,close; datetime time; TYPE_TREND trend; bool bull; double bodysize; TYPE_CANDLESTICK type; };

추세와 유형은 열거 유형의 변수입니다.

enum TYPE_CANDLESTICK { CAND_NONE, CAND_MARIBOZU, CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG, CAND_DOJI, CAND_SPIN_TOP, CAND_HAMMER, CAND_INVERT_HAMMER, CAND_LONG, CAND_SHORT, CAND_STAR }; enum TYPE_TREND { UPPER, DOWN, LATERAL };

RecognizeCandle 함수를 살펴 보겠습니다.

2.2. 캔들스틱 유형 인식

bool RecognizeCandle( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, datetime time, int aver_period,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &res) { MqlRates rt[]; if ( CopyRates (symbol,period,time,aver_period+ 1 ,rt)<aver_period) { return (false); }

먼저 CopyRates 함수를 사용하여 이전 aver_period +1 캔들스틱에서 데이터를 가져옵니다. 우리가 얻은 배열에 데이터가 저장되는 순서에 유의하십시오.

데이터가 오류없이 수신된 경우 반환 구조 CANDLE_STRUCTURE를 데이터로 채우기 시작합니다.

res.open=rt[aver_period].open; res.high=rt[aver_period].high; res.low=rt[aver_period].low; res.close=rt[aver_period].close; res.time=rt[aver_period].time;

추세 정의. 추세란 무엇입니까? 이 질문에 꽤 완전한 답이 있었다면 시장의 비밀도 공개가 되었을 것입니다. 이 글에서는 이동 평균을 사용하여 추세를 결정하는 방법을 사용합니다.

MA=(C1+C2+…+Cn)/N,

여기서 C – 종가, N – 바 수.

L. 모리스 (Morris)는 그의 책 "캔들스틱 차트 작성에 대한 설명. 주식 및 선물 거래를 위한 시대를 초월한 기술"에서 단기 추세를 식별하기 위해 10주기의 이동 평균을 사용합니다. 종가가 평균 이상이면 추세는 상승하고 하락하면 하락합니다.

그것은 이렇게 생겼습니다:

double aver= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<aver_period;i++) { aver+=rt[i].close; } aver=aver/aver_period; if (aver<res.close) res.trend=UPPER; if (aver>res.close) res.trend=DOWN; if (aver==res.close) res.trend=LATERAL;

다음으로 캔들이 강세 또는 약세인지 정의하고 캔들스틱 본체의 절대 값, 그림자 크기, aver_period 동안 캔들의 평균 본체 크기 및 기타 필요한 중간 데이터를 계산합니다.

res.bull=res.open<res.close; res.bodysize= MathAbs (res.open-res.close); double shade_low=res.close-res.low; double shade_high=res.high-res.open; if (res.bull) { shade_low=res.open-res.low; shade_high=res.high-res.close; } double HL=res.high-res.low; double sum= 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<=aver_period; i++) sum=sum+ MathAbs (rt[i].open-rt[i].close); sum=sum/aver_period;

이제 캔들스틱의 유형을 식별해 보겠습니다.

2.3. 캔들스틱 유형 식별 규칙

"롱" 캔들스틱. "롱"캔들스틱를 정의하려면 aver_period 이전 캔들의 평균 값에 상대적인 현재 캔들스틱의 값을 확인합니다.

(Body)> (지난 5일간 평균 몸체)*1.3



if (res.bodysize>sum* 1.3 ) res.type=CAND_LONG;

"숏" 캔들스틱. "숏"캔들스틱를 정의하려면 "롱"캔들스틱와 동일한 원칙을 사용하지만 조건이 변경됩니다.

(몸체) > (지난 X 일의 평균 몸체)*0.5

if (res.bodysize<sum* 0.5 ) res.type=CAND_SHORT;

도지 (Doji). 도지는 시가와 종가가 같을 때 발생합니다. 이것은 매우 엄격한 규칙입니다. 대부분의 데이터 유형의 경우 패턴을 찾는데 약간의 편차를 허용 할 수 있습니다. 공식을 사용하면 허용 가능한 한도 내에서 두 가격 간의 백분율 차이를 찾을 수 있습니다.

(도지 몸체) <(최고 가격부터 최저 가격까지) * 0.03

if (res.bodysize<HL* 0.03 ) res.type=CAND_DOJI;

"마루보즈 (Marubozu)". 이것은 높거나 낮지 않은 캔들스틱이거나 매우 작은 경우에 해당합니다.

(하단 그림자) < (몸체) * 0.03 또는 (상단 그림자) < (몸체) * 0.03

if ((shade_low<res.bodysize* 0.01 || shade_high<res.bodysize* 0.01 ) && res.bodysize> 0 ) { if (res.type==CAND_LONG) res.type=CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG; else res.type=CAND_MARIBOZU; }

이 글에 대한 인디케이터를 작성할 때 "롱""마루보즈"를 분리해야 하는데 "롱"캔들스틱를 확인하는 조건을 추가해야 했습니다.

"해머 (Hammer)" 및 "행잉 맨 (Hanging Man)". 몸체는 일일 범위의 위쪽 부분에 위치하고 아래쪽 그림자는 몸체보다 훨씬 깁니다. 만약 있다면 상부 그림자의 길이도 고려할 필요가 있습니다. 몸체와 아랫 그림자의 비율은 몸체 길이와 아랫 그림자 길이의 비율로 정의됩니다.

(하부 그림자)>(몸체)*2 및 (상단 그림자)< (몸체)*0.1

if (shade_low>res.bodysize* 2 && shade_high<res.bodysize* 0.1 ) res.type=CAND_HAMMER;

"슈팅 스타 (Shooting Star)" 및 "인버티드 해머 (Inverted Hammer)" 는 "해머 (Hammer)"와 유사하지만 반대 조건을 가집니다.

(하부 그림자)<(본체)*0.1 및 (상부 그림자)> (본체)*2

if (shade_low<res.bodysize* 0.1 && shade_high>res.bodysize* 2 ) res.type=CAND_INVERT_HAMMER;

"스피닝 탑 (Spinning Tops)". 그림자가 몸체보다 긴 "숏"캔들스틱입니다.

(아래쪽 그림자) > (몸체) 및 (위쪽 그림자) > (몸체)

if (res.type==CAND_SHORT && shade_low>res.bodysize && shade_high>res.bodysize) res.type=CAND_SPIN_TOP;

함수 및 구조 설명의 소스 텍스트는 첨부 파일 CandlestickType.mqh에 있습니다.

A; 따라서 이 글에서는 Candlestick Type Color.mq5 인디케이터가 첨부되어 있으며 유형에 따라 차트에 캔들스틱를 그립니다.





그림 2. 캔들스틱 유형 Color.mq5의 예

그래서 우리는 필요한 모든 데이터를 반환하는 함수를 만들었습니다.

이제 캔들스틱 패턴을 인식하는 인디케이터를 만들 수 있습니다.

3. 식별을 위한 캔들스틱 패턴 및 알고리즘



캔들스틱 패턴은 단일 캔들스틱 일 수도 있고 5 개 또는 6 개를 넘지 않는 여러 개의 캔들스틱로 구성 될 수 있습니다. 일본 서적에서 그들은 때때로 더 많은 수의 캔들스틱로 구성된 패턴을 언급합니다. 패턴을 고려할 순서는 그 중요성이나 예측 능력을 반영하지 않습니다.

캔들스틱 패턴은 반전 패턴과 연속 패턴의 두 가지 유형으로 나뉩니다.

먼저 단순한 패턴(캔들스틱 하나)을 고려한 다음 복잡한 패턴(캔들스틱 여러 개)을 고려합니다. 패턴이 포함된 그림은 두 개의 작은 수직선으로 시작됩니다. 이 선은 단순히 시장의 이전 추세의 방향을 나타내며 패턴 간의 관계를 직접 표시하는 데 사용해서는 안됩니다.

패턴은 첫 번째 줄 - 약세장 패턴, 두 번째 - 반대 약세 패턴 (있는 경우)에 표로 표시됩니다.

3.1. 캔들스틱의 반전 패턴

3.1.1. 단일 캔들스틱으로 구성된 패턴

단일 캔들스틱에 대한 데이터를 얻습니다.

for ( int i=limit;i<rates_total- 1 ;i++) { CANDLE_STRUCTURE cand1; if (!RecognizeCandle( _Symbol , _Period ,time[i],InpPeriodSMA,cand1)) continue ;

패턴을 인식합니다.

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 반전

해머

(강세)



매수 하락 추세.

위쪽 그림자는 몸체의 2 배 이상 3 배 이하입니다.

낮은 그림자가 없거나 매우 짧습니다 (캔들스틱 범위의 10 % 이하).

긴 게임에서 몸체의 색은 중요하지 않습니다. 짧은 흰색 해머가 검은색 해머보다 훨씬 강합니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 행잉 맨

(약세)



셀l 상승세.

아래 그림자는 몸체의 2 배 이상 3 배 이하입니다.

상단 그림자가 없거나 매우 짧습니다 (캔들스틱 범위의 10 % 이하).

롱에서는 몸체의 색이 중요하지 않습니다. 짧은 쪽은 검은색 행잉 맨이 흰색보다 훨씬 강합니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && cand1.type==CAND_INVERT_HAMMER) { comment=_language? " Inverted hammer" ; DrawSignal(prefix+ "Inverted Hammer the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,InpColorBull,comment); } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.type==CAND_HAMMER) { comment=_language? " Hanging Man" ; DrawSignal(prefix+ "Hanging Man the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,InpColorBear,comment); }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 해머

(강세)



매수 하락 추세.

아래 그림자는 몸체의 2 배 이상 3 배 이하입니다.

상단 그림자가 없거나 매우 짧습니다 (캔들스틱 범위의 10 % 이하).

긴 게임에서 몸체의 색은 중요하지 않습니다. 짧은 흰색 해머가 검은색 해머보다 훨씬 강합니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 슈팅 스타

(약세)



셀l 상승세.

위 그림자는 몸체보다 3 배 이상 큽니다.

낮은 그림자가 없거나 매우 짧습니다 (캔들스틱 범위의 10 % 이하).

별과 이전 캔들스틱 가격 차이.

외환: 이전 캔들의 종가와 스타의 시가가 같습니다.

몸체 색상은 중요하지 않습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && cand1.type==CAND_HAMMER) { comment=_language? "Hammer" ; DrawSignal(prefix+ "Hammer the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,InpColorBull,comment); } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand2.trend==UPPER && cand2.type==CAND_INVERT_HAMMER) { comment=_language? "Shooting Star" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Shooting Star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand1.close<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Shooting Star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

"슈팅 스타"의 경우 실제로 전날의 몸체를 인식하는 조건에 따라 두 개의 캔들스틱은 필요하다는 사실에 주목하고 싶습니다.

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 벨트 고정

(약세)





매수 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

추세 방향으로 큰 갭이 있는 캔들스틱 시가.

하얀 캔들스틱 — «마루보즈» «롱».

하얀 캔들스틱의 몸체가 이전 캔들스틱의 몸체보다 훨씬 더 큽니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 벨트 고정

(약세)



셀l 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

추세 방향으로 큰 갭이 있는 캔들스틱 시가.

검은 캔들스틱 — «마루보즈» «롱».

검은 캔들스틱의 몸체가 이전 캔들스틱의 몸체보다 훨씬 더 큽니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand2.trend==DOWN && cand2.bull && !cand1.bull && cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand1.bodysize<cand2.bodysize && cand2.close<cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Belt Hold" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Belt Hold the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } if (cand2.trend==UPPER && !cand2.bull && cand1.bull && cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand1.bodysize<cand2.bodysize && cand2.close>cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Belt Hold" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Belt Hold the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } }

"슈팅 스타"의 경우와 마찬가지로, 전날의 몸체가 패턴 인식에 고려되기 때문에 두 개의 캔들스틱이 사용됩니다.

3.1.2. 두 캔들스틱을 고려하는 패턴

캔들 하나더 추가하기:

CANDLE_STRUCTURE cand2; cand2=cand1; if (!RecognizeCandle( _Symbol , _Period ,time[i- 1 ],InpPeriodSMA,cand1)) continue ;

그리고 패턴 인식하기:





패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 삼킴

(강세)



매수 하락 추세.

두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체를 완전히 덮습니다.

외환: 블랙 캔들스틱 종가와 화이트 원 매치 오픈.

그림자는 중요하지 않습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 삼킴

(약세)



셀l 상승세.

두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체를 완전히 덮습니다.

외환: 흰색 캔들스틱 종가 및 검정색 원 경기 시작.

그림자는 중요하지 않습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.trend==DOWN && cand2.bull && cand1.bodysize<cand2.bodysize) { comment=_language? "Engulfing" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open && cand1.open<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Engulfing the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand1.open<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Engulfing the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.trend==UPPER && !cand2.bull && cand1.bodysize<cand2.bodysize) { comment=_language? "Engulfing" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Engulfing the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Engulfing the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 하라미 크로스 (약세)



매수 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 긴 검은색입니다.

도지는 음영을 포함하여 첫 번째 캔들스틱 범위 내에 있습니다.외환: 도지는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 종가 수준에 있습니다. 도지 그림자가 짧으면 패턴을 외환의 도지 스타로 간주해야 합니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 하라미 크로스

(약세)



셀l 상승세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 흰색이며 롱입니다.

도지는 음영을 포함하여 첫 번째 캔들스틱 범위 내에 있습니다.외환: 도지는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 종가 수준에 있습니다. 도지 그림자가 짧으면 패턴을 외환의 도지 스타로 간주해야 합니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI) { comment=_language? " "Harami Cross" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open && cand1.close<=cand2.close && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami Cross the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand1.close<cand2.close && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami Cross the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI) { comment=_language? "Harami Cross" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open && cand1.close>=cand2.close && cand1.close>=cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami Cross the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand1.close>cand2.close && cand1.open<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami Cross the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 하라미

(강세)



매수 하락 추세.

첫 번째 "롱"캔들스틱의 몸통은 두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸통을 완전히 감쌉니다.그림자는 중요하지 않습니다.

외환: 검은 캔들스틱 종가 및 흰색 경기 개장.확인이 제안됩니다. 하라미

(약세)



셀l 상승세.

첫 번째 "롱"캔들스틱의 몸통은 두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸통을 완전히 감쌉니다.그림자는 중요하지 않습니다.

외환: 흰색 캔들스틱 종가 및 검정 경기 시작.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type!=CAND_DOJI && cand1.bodysize>cand2.bodysize) { comment=_language? "Harami" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open && cand1.close<=cand2.close && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand1.close<cand2.close && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type!=CAND_DOJI && cand1.bodysize>cand2.bodysize) { comment=_language? " Harami" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open && cand1.close>=cand2.close && cand1.close>=cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand1.close>cand2.close && cand1.open<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Harami the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 도지 스타

(강세)



매수 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱는 긴 검정색입니다.

두 번째 세션 - 추세 방향에서 브레이크가 걸린 도지.

외환: 브레이크 없음.

도지의 그림자가 짧습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 도지 스타

(약세)



셀l 상승세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 흰색이며 롱입니다.

두 번째 세션 - 추세 방향에서 브레이크가 걸린 도지.

외환: 브레이크 없음.

도지의 그림자가 짧습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI) { comment=_language? "Doji Star" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Doji Star the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand1.close>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Doji Star the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI) { comment=_language? "Doji Star" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Doji Star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand1.close<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Doji Star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 피어싱 패턴

(강세)



매수 하락 추세.

두 캔들스틱 다 롱입니다.

화이트 캔들스틱 시가는 블랙 저점보다 낮습니다.

외환: 검은 캔들스틱의 종가와 흰색의 시가가 같습니다.

흰색 캔들스틱는 검은색 캔들스틱 안에 닫혀 있으며 몸의 50% 이상을 덮고 있습니다. (주식 시장의 경우: 다크 클라우드 커버와 달리 이 요구 사항에는 예외가 없습니다.)

클래식 모델의 경우 확인이 필요하지 않으며 외환의 경우 확인이 필요합니다. 다크 클라우드 커버 (약세)



셀l 상승세.

두 캔들스틱 다 롱입니다.

블랙 캔들스틱 시가는 화이트 캔들스틱 고점보다 높습니다.

외환 흰색 캔들스틱의 종가와 검정색의 시가가 같습니다.

검은 캔들스틱은 흰색 내부에서 닫히고 몸의 50 % 이상을 덮습니다.

클래식 모델의 경우 확인이 필요하지 않으며 외환의 경우 확인이 필요합니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.trend==DOWN && cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.close>(cand1.close+cand1.open)/ 2 ) { comment=_language? "Piercing Line" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open && cand2.close<=cand1.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Gleam in clouds" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand2.open<cand1.low && cand2.close<=cand1.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ " Piercing Line " + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.trend==UPPER && !cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.close<(cand1.close+cand1.open)/ 2 ) { comment=_language? "Dark Cloud Cover" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open && cand2.close>=cand1.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Dark Cloud Cover" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.high<cand2.open && cand2.close>=cand1.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Dark Cloud Cover" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 회의 라인

(강세)



매수 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱는 긴 검정색입니다.

흰색 캔들스틱 시가는 큰 갭이 있으며 검은 캔들스틱 저점보다 낮습니다.

두 캔들스틱의 종가는 동일합니다.

흰색 캔들스틱의 몸체가 검은 캔들스틱의 몸체보다 큽니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 회의 라인

(약세)



셀l 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 흰색이며 롱입니다.

블랙 캔들스틱 시가는 큰 갭이 있고 화이트 캔들스틱 고점보다 위에 있습니다.

두 캔들스틱의 종가는 동일합니다.

검은 캔들스틱의 몸체가 흰색 캔들스틱의 몸체보다 큽니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.trend==DOWN && cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.close==cand2.close && cand1.bodysize<cand2.bodysize && cand1.low>cand2.open) { comment=_language? "Meeting Lines" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Meeting Lines the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.trend==UPPER && !cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.close==cand2.close && cand1.bodysize<cand2.bodysize && cand1.high<cand2.open) { comment=_language? "Meeting Lines" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Meeting Lines the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 낮은 매칭

(강세)



매수 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 반드시 길어야 하는 것은 아닙니다.

두 번째 캔들스틱 시가는 첫 번째 캔들스틱 내부에 있습니다.

두 가격의 종가가 동일합니다.

낮은 그림자가 없거나 매우 짧습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.trend==DOWN && !cand2.bull && cand1.close==cand2.close && cand1.bodysize>cand2.bodysize) { comment=_language? "Matching Low" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Matching Low the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 호밍 피죤<br1(강세)

강세장의 호밍 피죤

매수 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 반드시 길어야 하는 것은 아닙니다.

두 번째 캔들스틱 시가는 첫 번째 캔들스틱 내부에 있습니다.

두 가격의 종가가 동일합니다.

낮은 그림자가 없거나 매우 짧습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.trend==DOWN && !cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.close<cand2.close && cand1.open>cand2.open) { comment=_language? "Homing Pigeon" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Homing Pigeon the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } }

3.1.3. 세 개의 캔들스틱로 구성된 패턴

CANDLE_STRUCTURE cand3; cand3=cand2; cand2=cand1; if (!RecognizeCandle( _Symbol , _Period ,time[i- 2 ],InpPeriodSMA,cand1)) continue ;

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 버려진 아기

(강세)



매수 패턴

이

구현

이것은 드물지만 중요한 반전 패턴입니다.

하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 긴 검정색입니다.

두 번째 캔들스틱은 갭이 있는 도지이고 캔들스틱 본체 사이뿐만 아니라 그림자 사이에도 갭이 있습니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱은 그림자와 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체 내부의 종가 사이에 같은 간격이있는 "롱" 흰색 캔들스틱입니다. 버려진 아기

(약세)



셀l 패턴

이

구현

이것은 드물지만 중요한 반전 패턴입니다.

상승세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들은 흰색이며 롱입니다.

두 번째 캔들스틱은 갭이 있는 도지이고 캔들스틱 본체 사이뿐만 아니라 그림자 사이에도 갭이 있습니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 그림자와 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체 내부의 종가 사이에 같은 간격이있는 "롱" 검은색 캔들스틱입니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand3.trend==DOWN && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI && cand3.close<cand1.open && cand3.close>cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Abandoned Baby (Bull)" : "Abandoned Baby" ; if (!_forex) { if (cand1.low>cand2.high && cand3.low>cand2.high) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Abandoned Baby the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand1,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand3.trend==UPPER && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI && cand3.close>cand1.open && cand3.close<cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Abandoned Baby (Bear)" : "Abandoned Baby" ; if (!_forex) { if (cand1.high<cand2.low && cand3.high<cand2.low) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Abandoned Baby the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 모닝 스타

(강세)



매수

하락 추세.

첫 번째와 세 번째 세션은 "롱" 캔들스틱입니다.

별의 그림자는 짧고 색상은 중요하지 않습니다.

첫 번째 캔들스틱의 종가에서 별이 분리됩니다.

외환: 첫 캔들스틱의 종가와 스타의 시가가 동일합니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체 내부에서 닫힙니다.

이브닝 스타

(bearish)



셀l 상승세.

첫 번째와 세 번째 세션은 "롱" 캔들스틱입니다.

별의 그림자는 짧고 색상은 중요하지 않습니다.

첫 번째 캔들스틱의 종가에서 별이 분리됩니다.

외환: 첫 캔들스틱의 종가와 스타의 시가가 동일합니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체 내부에서 닫힙니다.



if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand3.trend==DOWN && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_SHORT && cand3.close>cand1.close && cand3.close<cand1.open) { comment=_language? "Morning star" ; if (_forex) { if (cand2.open<=cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Morning star the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand2.open<cand1.close && cand2.close<cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Morning star the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand3.trend==UPPER && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_SHORT && cand3.close<cand1.close && cand3.close>cand1.open) { comment=_language? "Evening star" ; if (_forex) { if (cand2.open>=cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Evening star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand2.open>cand1.close && cand2.close>cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Evening star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 모닝 도지 스타

(강세)



매수



하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱는 긴 검정색입니다.

두 번째 세션 - 추세 방향에서 브레이크가 걸린 도지.

외환: 브레이크 없음.

도지의 그림자가 짧습니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체 내부에서 닫힙니다.

이브닝 도지 스타

(약세)



셀l



상승세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 흰색이며 롱입니다.

두 번째 세션 - 추세 방향에서 브레이크가 걸린 도지.

외환: 브레이크 없음.

도지의 그림자가 짧습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand3.trend==DOWN && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI && cand3.close>cand1.close && cand3.close<cand1.open) { comment=_language? "Morning Doji Star" ; if (_forex) { if (cand2.open<=cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Morning Doji Star the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand2.open<cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Morning Doji Star the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand3.trend==UPPER && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI && cand3.close<cand1.close && cand3.close>cand1.open) { comment=_language? "Evening Doji Star" ; if (_forex) { if (cand2.open>=cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Evening Doji Star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand2.open>cand1.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Evening Doji Star the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand3,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 약세 업사이드 갭 투 크로우즈



셀l

패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

첫 번째 캔들은 "롱" 흰색입니다.

흰색과 검은색 캔들스틱 사이의 간격입니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱은 두 번째 캔들스틱보다 높게 열리며 휩싸입니다.

확인을 제안합니다.

패턴의 의미: 4 차 세션에서 가격이 상승하지 않으면 가격이 하락할 것으로 예상해야 합니다. 투 크로우즈

(약세)



셀l

패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 흰색이며 롱입니다.

흰색과 첫 번째 검은 캔들스틱 사이의 간격.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 검은색이며 반드시 "롱"상태입니다. 두 번째 캔들스틱 내부 또는 위에 열리고 흰색 캔들스틱 내부 또는 아래에서 닫혀 간격을 덮습니다.

확인을 제안합니다.

두 번째 까마귀 (세 번째 캔들스틱)가 흰색 캔들스틱을 삼키면 확인이 필요하지 않습니다.

if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.trend==UPPER && !cand2.bull && cand3.trend==UPPER && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.close<cand2.close && cand1.close<cand3.close && cand2.open<cand3.open && cand2.close>cand3.close) { comment=_language? "Upside Gap Two Crows" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Upside Gap Two Crows the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.trend==UPPER && !cand2.bull && cand3.trend==UPPER && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG|| cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) &&(cand3.type==CAND_LONG|| cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.close<cand2.close && cand3.open>cand2.close && cand3.close<cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Two Crows" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Two Crows the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 남쪽 세 개의 별

(강세)



매수



하락 추세.

첫 번째 캔들스틱는 긴 그림자가 있는 긴 검은색 날입니다.

두 번째 캔들은 첫 번째 캔들보다 짧고 저가는 첫 번째 캔들보다 낮습니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 작은 검은색 마루 보즈 또는 별이며, 두 번째 세션과 관련된 내부 날입니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 심의

(약세)



셀l



상승세.

종가가 더 높은 세 개의 흰색 캔들스틱. 처음 두 개의 캔들스틱는 긴 날입니다.

각 캔들스틱의 시가는 앞의 캔들스틱의 몸체 안에 있습니다.

외환: 흰색 캔들스틱의 시가/종가가 동일합니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 두 번째 캔들스틱의 종가 수준에서 열립니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 별 또는 팽이입니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU || cand3.type==CAND_SHORT) && cand1.bodysize>cand2.bodysize && cand1.low<cand2.low && cand3.low>cand2.low && cand3.high<cand2.high) { comment=_language? "Three Star in the South" ; if (_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Star in the South the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand2.close<cand3.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Star in the South the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.bull && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_SPIN_TOP || cand3.type==CAND_SHORT)) { comment=_language? "Deliberation" ; if (_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Deliberation the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand2.close<=cand3.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Deliberation the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand3,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 세 명의 화이트 솔져

(강세)



매수



하락 추세.

세 개의 긴 흰색 캔들스틱은 차례로 나타나고 각각의 종가가 이전보다 높습니다.

각 병사의 시가는 이전 캔들스틱 몸체 내부에 있습니다.

외환: 땜납의 마감/오프닝은 동일합니다..

병사들 (솔져)의 위쪽 그림자가 짧습니다.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다. 검은 까마귀 세 마리

(약세)



셀l

패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

세 개의 긴 검은 캔들스틱이 잇달아 나타나며 종가가 종전보다 낮다.

각 까마귀의 시가는 이전 캔들스틱 내부에 있습니다.

외환: 패턴 동일한 세 까마귀에 해당합니다.

까마귀의 아래 그림자가 짧습니다.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && cand1.bull && cand2.bull && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG)) { comment=_language? "Three White Soldiers" ; if (_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three White Soldiers the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand2.close>cand3.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three White Soldiers the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.close<cand2.open && cand2.close<cand3.open) { comment=_language? "Three Black Crows" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Black Crows the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand3,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 쓰리 아웃사이드 업

(강세)



매수



하락 추세.

먼저 집어삼키는 (강세) 패턴이 형성됩니다. 두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체가 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체를 완전히 덮습니다.

외환: 검은 캔들스틱의 종가와 흰색 캔들스틱의 시가가 같습니다.

그림자는 중요하지 않습니다.

그리고 셋째 날에는 더 높은 종가가 있습니다.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다. 패턴 자체는 황소를 확인하는 것입니다. 쓰리 아웃 사이드 다운

(약세)



셀l



상승세.

첫 번째 캔들스틱 (약세) 패턴이 형성됩니다. 두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체가 첫 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체를 완전히 덮습니다.

외환: 흰색 캔들스틱 종가 및 첫 번째 검정색 원 경기 시작.

그림자는 중요하지 않습니다.

그리고 셋째 날에는 종가가 낮아집니다.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다. 패턴 자체가 곰을 휩쓸고 있다는 확인입니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.trend==DOWN && cand2.bull && cand3.bull && cand2.bodysize>cand1.bodysize && cand3.close>cand2.close) { comment=_language? "Three Outside Up" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open && cand1.open<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Outside Up the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand1.open<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Outside Up the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.trend==UPPER && !cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && cand2.bodysize>cand1.bodysize && cand3.close<cand2.close) { comment=_language? "Three Outside Down" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Outside Down the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Outside Down the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 쓰리 인사이드 업

(강세)



매수



하락 추세.

처음 두 세션에서 하라 미 (강세) 패턴이 형성됩니다. 작은 흰색 몸체가 큰 검은색 몸체에 휩싸입니다..

세 번째 세션의 종가는 처음 두 캔들스틱 중 고가보다 높습니다.

확인은 필요하지 않습니다. 패턴 자체는 황소 Harami에 대한 확인입니다. 쓰리 인사이드 다운

(약세)



셀l



상승세.

처음 두 세션에서는 하라 미 (약세) 패턴이 형성됩니다. 작은 검은색 몸체가 큰 흰색 몸체에 휩싸입니다.

세 번째 세션의 종가는 처음 두 캔들스틱 중 저점보다 낮습니다.

확인은 필요하지 않습니다. 패턴 자체는 곰하라 미에게 확인입니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.bull && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.bodysize>cand2.bodysize && cand3.close>cand2.close) { comment=_language? "Three Inside Up" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close<=cand2.open && cand1.close<=cand2.close && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Inside Up the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close<cand2.open && cand1.close<cand2.close && cand1.open>cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Inside Up the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.bodysize>cand2.bodysize && cand3.close<cand2.close) { comment=_language? "Three Inside Down" ; if (_forex) { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open && cand1.close>=cand2.close && cand1.close>=cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Inside Down the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.close>cand2.open && cand1.close>cand2.close && cand1.open<cand2.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Inside Down the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 쓰리 스타즈

(강세)



매수



하락 추세.

첫 도지와 이전 캔들스틱 사이의 간격은 필요하지 않습니다

세 개의 캔들스틱이 모두 도지입니다.

중간 도지는 위아래로 갭이 있습니다.

외환: 세 도지가 모두 한 수준에 있습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 쓰리 스타즈

(약세)



셀l



상승세.

첫 도지와 이전 캔들스틱 사이의 간격은 필요하지 않습니다

세 개의 캔들스틱이 모두 도지입니다.

중간 도지는 위아래로 갭이 있습니다.

외환: 세 도지가 모두 한 수준에 있습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && cand1.type==CAND_DOJI && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI && cand3.type==CAND_DOJI) { comment=_language? "Bullish Three Stars" ; if (_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Stars the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } else { if (cand2.open!=cand1.close && cand2.close!=cand3.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Stars the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.type==CAND_DOJI && cand2.type==CAND_DOJI && cand3.type==CAND_DOJI) { comment=_language? "Bearish Three Stars" ; if (_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Stars the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } else { if (cand2.open!=cand1.close && cand2.close!=cand3.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three Stars the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 동일한 세 마리의 까마귀

(약세)



매도



상승세.

세 개의 긴 검은 캔들스틱이 잇달아 나타나며 종가가 종전보다 낮다.

각 까마귀의 시가는 이전 캔들스틱의 종가와 거의 같습니다.

까마귀의 아래 그림자가 짧습니다.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다.

if (cand1.trend==UPPER && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG)) { comment=_language? "Identical Three Crows" ; if (_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Identical Three Crows the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } else { if (cand1.close>=cand2.open && cand2.close>=cand3.open) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Identical Three Crows the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 유니크 쓰리 리버 바텀

(강세)



매수

패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

모델의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 짧은 그림자가 있는 긴 검정색입니다.

둘째 날 하라미가 등장하나 검은 몸체와 함께 등장합니다.

둘째 날의 낮은 그림자는 새로운 저점을 제공합니다.

셋째 날은 중간보다 낮은 짧은 화이트 데이입니다.

확인은 필요하지 않지만 바람직합니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand3.type==CAND_SHORT && cand2.open<cand1.open && cand2.close>cand1.close && cand2.low<cand1.low && cand3.close<cand2.close) { comment=_language? "Unique Three River Bottom" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Unique Three River Bottom the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } }

3.1.4. 네 개의 캔들스틱으로 구성된 패턴

CANDLE_STRUCTURE cand4; cand4=cand3; cand3=cand2; cand2=cand1; if (!RecognizeCandle( _Symbol , _Period ,time[i- 3 ],InpPeriodSMA,cand1)) continue ;

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 숨겨진 아기 제비 (강세)





매수 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

처음 두 세션은 두 개의 검은색 마루보즈입니다.

세 번째 세션은 브레이크 다운으로 시작되지만 두 번째 캔들스틱 내부에서 거래가 진행되어 긴 위쪽 그림자가 형성됩니다.

네 번째 검은 캔들스틱이 그림자를 포함하여 세 번째 캔들스틱을 완전히 덮습니다.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && !cand4.bull && cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand3.type==CAND_SHORT && cand3.open<cand2.close && cand3.high>cand2.close && cand4.open>cand3.high && cand4.close<cand3.low) { comment=_language? "Concealing Baby Swallow" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Concealing Baby Swallow the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand4,InpColorBull,comment); } }

3.1.5. 두 개의 캔들스틱으로 구성된 패턴

CANDLE_STRUCTURE cand5; cand5=cand4; cand4=cand3; cand3=cand2; cand2=cand1; if (!RecognizeCandle( _Symbol , _Period ,time[i- 4 ],InpPeriodSMA,cand1)) continue ;

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 브레이크어웨이

(강세)



매수 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

처음 두 세션 — "롱" 검은 캔들스틱와 간격이 있는 "숏"검은 캔들스틱 (별)

세 번째 세션은 "숏"이며 모든 색상이 될 수 있습니다.

네 번째 캔들은 "숏"블랙입니다.

다섯 번째는 "롱" 흰색이며 갭 안에 닫기가 있습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 브레이크어웨이

(약세)



셀l 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

처음 두 세션 — "롱" 흰색 캔들스틱와 간격이 있는 "숏" 흰색 캔들스틱 (별).

세 번째 세션은 "숏"캔들스틱이며 모든 색상이 될 수 있습니다.

넷째 날은 "숏" 흰색입니다.

다섯 번째는 "롱" 검정색이며 갭 안에 닫기가 있습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && !cand4.bull && cand5.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG|| cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_SHORT && cand2.open<cand1.close && cand3.type==CAND_SHORT && cand4.type==CAND_SHORT && (cand5.type==CAND_LONG || cand5.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand5.close<cand1.close && cand5.close>cand2.open) { comment=_language? "Bullish Breakaway" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Breakaway the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand5,InpColorBull,comment); } } if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.bull && cand4.bull && !cand5.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG|| cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.type==CAND_SHORT && cand2.open<cand1.close && cand3.type==CAND_SHORT && cand4.type==CAND_SHORT && (cand5.type==CAND_LONG || cand5.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand5.close>cand1.close && cand5.close<cand2.open) { comment=_language? "Bearish Breakaway" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Breakaway the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand5,InpColorBear,comment); } }

3.2. 연속 패턴

지속 패턴은 시장이 쉬고있는 시간입니다.

모델이 무엇이든, 아무것도 변경하지 않더라도 현재 포지션에 대한 결정을 내려야 합니다.

3.2.1. 단일 캔들스틱로 구성된 패턴

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 킥킹

(강세)



매수 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 검은색 "마루보즈" 다음에 흰색 "마루보즈"가 옵니다.

몸체 사이에 갭이 있어요.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다. 킥킹

(약세)



셀l 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 흰색 "마루보즈" 다음에 검은색 "마루보즈"가 옵니다.

몸체 사이에 갭이 있어요.

확인이 필요하지 않습니다.

if (!cand1.bull && cand2.bull && cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand1.open<cand2.open) { comment=_language? "Bullish Kicking" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Kicking the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBull,comment); } } if (cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG && cand1.open>cand2.open) { comment=_language? "Bearish Kicking" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Kicking the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } }

3.2.2. 두 개의 캔들스틱으로 구성된 패턴

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 넥 라인에 약세



셀l 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 긴 검은색입니다.

흰색 캔들스틱는 검은색 캔들스틱 저점 아래에서 마감되고 검은색 캔들스틱 약 저점에서 마감됩니다.

흰색 캔들스틱 - 반드시 롱인 것은 아닙니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 넥 라인

(약세)



셀l 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 긴 검은색입니다.

흰색 캔들스틱은 검은색 캔들스틱 저점 아래에서 시작되고 검은색 캔들스틱 종가보다 약간 높게 마감됩니다.

흰색 캔들스틱 - 반드시 롱인 것은 아닙니다.

흰색 캔들스틱의 몸체가 검은 캔들스틱의 몸체보다 작습니다.

하얀 캔들스틱의 위쪽 그림자가 매우 작습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 추력 선

(약세)



셀l

패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

패턴의 첫 번째 캔들스틱은 긴 검은색입니다.

흰색 캔들스틱는 검은색 캔들스틱 저점 아래에서 시작되고 검은색 캔들스틱 종가보다 약간 높게 마감됩니다.

흰색 캔들스틱 - 반드시 롱인 것은 아닙니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

이 세 가지 모델은 공통점이 많기 때문에 구현 방식이 다소 다르므로 주목 해주세요.

if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG)) { if (cand2.open<cand1.low && cand2.close==cand1.low) { comment=_language? "On Neck Line Bear" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "On Neck Line the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand1.bodysize>cand2.bodysize && cand2.open<cand1.low && cand2.close>=cand1.close && cand2.close<(cand1.close+cand1.bodysize* 0.01 )) { comment=_language? "In Neck Line Bear" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "In Neck Line the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && cand2.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.open<cand1.low && cand2.close>cand1.close && cand2.close<(cand1.open+cand1.close)/ 2 ) { comment=_language? "Thrusting Line Bea" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Thrusting Line the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,InpColorBear,comment); } } } } }

3.2.3. 세 개의 캔들스틱로 구성된 패턴

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 업사이드 갭 세 가지 방법

(약세)



매수

패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

처음 두 개의 캔들스틱는 간격이 있는 두 개의 "롱" 흰색 캔들스틱입니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 두 번째 캔들스틱 내부에서 열리고 갭을 메웁니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 업사이드 갭 세 가지 방법

(약세)



셀l

패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

처음 두 개의 캔들스틱는 간격이있는 두 개의 "롱" 검은색 캔들스틱입니다.

세 번째 캔들스틱는 두 번째 캔들스틱 내부에서 열리고 갭을 메웁니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.open>cand1.close && cand3.open>cand2.open && cand3.open<cand2.close && cand3.close<cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Upside Gap Three Methods" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Upside Gap Three Methods the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && cand3.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.open<cand1.close && cand3.open<cand2.open && cand3.open>cand2.close && cand3.close>cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Downside Gap Three Methods" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Downside Gap Three Methods the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } }

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 업사이드 타수키 갭

(약세)



매수

< 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 상승세.

인접한 두 개의 캔들스틱 사이의 간격. 흰색 캔들스틱은 반드시 "롱"인 것은 아닙니다.

세 번째 세션은 두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체에서 열립니다.

세 번째 세션은 갭 내부에서 닫히지만 갭은 부분적으로 채워지지 않습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 다운사이드 타수키 갭p

(약세)



셀l 패턴

이

구현되지 않음 하락 추세.

인접한 두 개의 검은 캔들스틱 사이의 간격. 검은 캔들스틱은 반드시 "롱"인 것은 아닙니다.

세 번째 세션은 두 번째 캔들스틱의 몸체에서 열립니다.

세 번째 세션은 갭 내부에서 닫히지만 갭은 부분적으로 채워지지 않습니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && cand1.type!=CAND_DOJI && cand2.type!=CAND_DOJI && cand2.open>cand1.close && cand3.open>cand2.open && cand3.open<cand2.close && cand3.close<cand2.open && cand3.close>cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Upside Tasuki Gap" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Upside Tasuki Gap the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBull,comment); } } if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && cand3.bull && cand1.type!=CAND_DOJI && cand2.type!=CAND_DOJI && cand2.open<cand1.close && cand3.open<cand2.open && cand3.open>cand2.close && cand3.close>cand2.open && cand3.close<cand1.close) { comment=_language? "Downside Tasuki Gap" ; if (!_forex) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Downside Tasuki Gap the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand2,cand3,InpColorBear,comment); } }

3.2.4. 네 개의 캔들스틱으로 구성된 패턴

패턴의 이름 주문 클래식 패턴 외환 패턴 인식 삼선 타격

(강세)



매수 세 명의 화이트 솔져 패턴과 비슷한 3 개의 캔들스틱, 짧은 그림자가 있는 긴 흰색 캔들스틱로 강세 추세가 이어지고 있습니다.

외환: 흰색 캔들스틱의 시가/종가가 동일합니다.

네 번째 캔들스틱는 갭를 두고 열리고 첫 번째 흰색 캔들스틱 시가 아래에서 닫힙니다.

외환: 3 일 종가와 4 봉 캔들스틱 시가는 동일합니다.

확인이 제안됩니다. 삼선 타격 (약세)



셀l 약세 추세는 세 개의 검은 까마귀 패턴과 유사한 세 개의 캔들스틱로 계속되고 있습니다: 짧은 그림자가 있는 긴 검은색 캔들스틱

외환: 흑 캔들스틱의 시가 / 종가가 동일 (동일한 세 까마귀와 유사).

네 번째 캔들스틱는 갭이 있는 상태에서 시작되고 첫 번째 검은 캔들스틱 시가 위에서 닫힙니다.

외환: 3 일 종가와 4 봉 캔들스틱 시가는 동일합니다.

확인이 제안됩니다.

if (cand1.trend==UPPER && cand1.bull && cand2.bull && cand3.bull && !cand4.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.close>cand1.close && cand3.close>cand2.close && cand4.close<cand1.open) { comment=_language? "Three-line strike" ; if (_forex) { if (cand4.open>=cand3.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three-line strike the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand3,cand4,InpColorBull,comment); } } else { if (cand4.open>cand3.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three-line strike the bull model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand3,cand4,InpColorBull,comment); } } } if (cand1.trend==DOWN && !cand1.bull && !cand2.bull && !cand3.bull && cand4.bull && (cand1.type==CAND_LONG || cand1.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand2.type==CAND_LONG || cand2.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && (cand3.type==CAND_LONG || cand3.type==CAND_MARIBOZU_LONG) && cand2.close<cand1.close && cand3.close<cand2.close && cand4.close>cand1.open) { comment=_language? "Three-line strike" ; if (_forex) { if (cand4.open<=cand3.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three-line strike the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand3,cand4,InpColorBear,comment); } } else { if (cand4.open<cand3.close) { DrawSignal(prefix+ "Three-line strike the bear model" + string (objcount++),cand1,cand3,cand4,InpColorBear,comment); } } }

4. 인디케이터의 구현



필수 입력 매개 변수를 선택하겠습니다.





그림 3. 캔들스틱 패턴 인디케이터의 입력 매개 변수

첫 번째 매개 변수는 "평균 기간"입니다. 추세 방향을 결정하고 "장기"및 "단기"캔들스틱를 정의하는데 필요합니다.

다음 매개 변수는 신호 활성화/비활성화를 담당하는 "신호 활성화"입니다. 신호는 새로운 패턴이 나타났음을 알려줍니다.





그림 4. 캔들스틱 패턴 인디케이터에 의해 생성된 신호

매개 변수 "계산을 위한 바 수"는 인디케이터 작업을 용이하게 하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 그 값이 0보다 작거나 같으면 사용 가능한 전체 히스토리를 통해 캔들스틱 패턴이 검색되고, 그렇지 않으면 설정된 수의 바가 검색에 사용되어 인디케이터 작업이 상당히 용이 해집니다.

모든 것이 색으로 선명하다고 생각합니다...

"주석 사용"은 캔들스틱 패턴 이름 사용/사용 중지를 의미합니다.

"글꼴 크기"는 주석의 글꼴 크기를 설정합니다.

인디케이터의 구현은 매우 간단합니다.

새로운 바의 모습을 기대하십시오:

if (rates_total==prev_calculated) { return (rates_total); }

그런 다음 카운터의 초기 값을 계산하여 사이클을 시작합니다.

int limit; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { if (InpCountBars<= 0 || InpCountBars>=rates_total) limit=InpPeriodSMA* 2 ; else limit=rates_total-InpCountBars; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ;

루프에서 캔들스틱의 조합을 확인하고 그림 5와 같이 표시합니다.

하나의 캔들스틱와 결합: 위 또는 아래에 패턴 이름이있는 화살표.

두 개의 캔들스틱와 결합: 첫 번째 캔들스틱 위 또는 아래에 패턴 이름이 있는 얇은 직사각형.

세 개 이상의 캔들스틱와 조합: 마지막 캔들스틱 위 또는 아래에 패턴 이름이있는 두꺼운 직사각형.





그림 5. 캔들스틱 패턴 인디케이터 작동 방식의 예

함수 오버로딩 가능성으로 인해 다른 패턴의 부호 출력은 동일한 이름의 DrawSignal()을 사용하지만 매개 변수 수가 다른 함수를 통해 수행됩니다.

void DrawSignal( string objname,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &cand, color Col, string comment)

void DrawSignal( string objname,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &cand1,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &cand2, color Col, string comment)

void DrawSignal( string objname,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &cand1,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &cand2,CANDLE_STRUCTURE &cand3, color Col, string comment)

인디케이터의 전체 텍스트는 이 글에 첨부된 Candlestick_Patterns.mq5 파일에 있습니다.

결론



이 글에서 우리는 대부분의 캔들스틱 패턴,이를 감지하는 방법을 검토하고 MQL5 프로그래밍 언어로 구현하는 방법에 대한 예제를 제공했습니다. 글에 대한 첨부 파일에는 두 개의 인디케이터와 포함 파일이 있습니다. 이를 사용하려면 \Indicators 폴더에 인디케이터를 배치하고 \Include 폴더에 파일을 포함시킨 다음 컴파일하십시오.

캔들스틱 패턴 분석이 작업 결과를 개선하는 데 도움이 되기를 바랍니다.

앞으로는 필터링된 캔들스틱은 대부분의 기술 인디케이터보다 더 나은 결과를 제공한다는 점을 추가하고 싶지만 다음 글에서 이 주제를 고려할 것입니다. 여기에서 거래 시스템과 Expert Advisor 거래를 만들 것입니다. 캔들스틱 패턴.