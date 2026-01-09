- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
0
利益トレード:
0 (0.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.00 BRL
最悪のトレード:
0.00 BRL
総利益:
0.00 BRL
総損失:
0.00 BRL
最大連続の勝ち:
0 (0.00 BRL)
最大連続利益:
0.00 BRL (0)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.00 BRL
平均利益:
0.00 BRL
平均損失:
0.00 BRL
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 BRL)
最大連続損失:
0.00 BRL (0)
月間成長:
0.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 BRL
最大の:
0.00 BRL (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)
配布
データがありません
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.00 BRL
最悪のトレード: -0 BRL
最大連続の勝ち: 0
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +0.00 BRL
最大連続損失: -0.00 BRL
データがありません
Welcome
Welcome to my first signal! I hope it renders profits to all of us!
Context and Strategy
- This signal operates trading in B3, Brazil's main exchange
- It will only involve the asset/symbol WIN, B3's mini-index futures
- The main timeframe will be 15 minutes, minimizing slippage problems, but I may zoom in to lower timeframes to determine better exit positions
- The strategy to be traded is the popular Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
- Depending on the day's market condition, I may decide to use ORB only as a direction reference, opening the position in a different place
- Both the entry and the exits will be manually operated
- This may change in the future if I manage to automate the trading strategy well enough
- It's not guaranteed that trades will happen every day; I may decide not to open a position if I understand it's unlikely the day will render good profits
- I may also not trade for a period in case I go on vacation
- The initial volume ("lot") will be 1 future contract, but it will probably be increased with time
- I may increase the volume operated up to double the default volume being used after losses using a smooth "martingale" strategy
- The minimal financial equity recommended to start following this signal is R$2000,00, but R$3000,00 is more advisable
- This already takes into account that the position's stop losses will naturally be quite big, given the main timeframe being used
Contact
- I'll provide daily commentaries in a dedicated Telegram group where the signal followers (and those who are considering following it) will be able to freely chat with me and read my commentaries on the signal's management and results
- This choice assumes proper conduct of the group by its members; if people start to misuse it, it will be changed to a channel
- The link to the Telegram group is this
Others
- Despite the Signal System already providing statistics of its results, I'll be keeping a public Google Sheet with my own statistical analysis of the strategy's results accessible through this link
- As any signal follower should know, there is no guarantee of positive results when it comes to trading. This is a "variable income market" context, so follow this signal at your own discretion
