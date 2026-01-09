- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
0
盈利交易:
0 (0.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.00 BRL
最差交易:
0.00 BRL
毛利:
0.00 BRL
毛利亏损:
0.00 BRL
最大连续赢利:
0 (0.00 BRL)
最大连续盈利:
0.00 BRL (0)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.00 BRL
平均利润:
0.00 BRL
平均损失:
0.00 BRL
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 BRL)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 BRL (0)
每月增长:
0.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 BRL
最大值:
0.00 BRL (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)
分配
无数据
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +0.00 BRL
最差交易: -0 BRL
最大连续赢利: 0
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.00 BRL
最大连续亏损: -0.00 BRL
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GenialInvestimentos-PRD 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Welcome
Welcome to my first signal! I hope it renders profits to all of us!
Context and Strategy
- This signal operates trading in B3, Brazil's main exchange
- It will only involve the asset/symbol WIN, B3's mini-index futures
- The main timeframe will be 15 minutes, minimizing slippage problems, but I may zoom in to lower timeframes to determine better exit positions
- The strategy to be traded is the popular Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
- Depending on the day's market condition, I may decide to use ORB only as a direction reference, opening the position in a different place
- Both the entry and the exits will be manually operated
- This may change in the future if I manage to automate the trading strategy well enough
- It's not guaranteed that trades will happen every day; I may decide not to open a position if I understand it's unlikely the day will render good profits
- I may also not trade for a period in case I go on vacation
- The initial volume ("lot") will be 1 future contract, but it will probably be increased with time
- I may increase the volume operated up to double the default volume being used after losses using a smooth "martingale" strategy
- The minimal financial equity recommended to start following this signal is R$2000,00, but R$3000,00 is more advisable
- This already takes into account that the position's stop losses will naturally be quite big, given the main timeframe being used
Contact
- I'll provide daily commentaries in a dedicated Telegram group where the signal followers (and those who are considering following it) will be able to freely chat with me and read my commentaries on the signal's management and results
- This choice assumes proper conduct of the group by its members; if people start to misuse it, it will be changed to a channel
- The link to the Telegram group is this
Others
- Despite the Signal System already providing statistics of its results, I'll be keeping a public Google Sheet with my own statistical analysis of the strategy's results accessible through this link
- As any signal follower should know, there is no guarantee of positive results when it comes to trading. This is a "variable income market" context, so follow this signal at your own discretion
