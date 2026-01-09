- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 BRL
Worst trade:
0.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
0.00 BRL
Gross Loss:
0.00 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 BRL (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 BRL
Average Profit:
0.00 BRL
Average Loss:
0.00 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 BRL (0)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 BRL
Maximal:
0.00 BRL (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 BRL)
Distribution
No data
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 BRL
Worst trade: -0 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Welcome
Welcome to my first signal! I hope it renders profits to all of us!
Context and Strategy
- This signal operates trading in B3, Brazil's main exchange
- It will only involve the asset/symbol WIN, B3's mini-index futures
- The main timeframe will be 15 minutes, minimizing slippage problems, but I may zoom in to lower timeframes to determine better exit positions
- The strategy to be traded is the popular Opening Range Breakout (ORB)
- Depending on the day's market condition, I may decide to use ORB only as a direction reference, opening the position in a different place
- Both the entry and the exits will be manually operated
- This may change in the future if I manage to automate the trading strategy well enough
- It's not guaranteed that trades will happen every day; I may decide not to open a position if I understand it's unlikely the day will render good profits
- I may also not trade for a period in case I go on vacation
- The initial volume ("lot") will be 1 future contract, but it will probably be increased with time
- I may increase the volume operated up to double the default volume being used after losses using a smooth "martingale" strategy
- The minimal financial equity recommended to start following this signal is R$2000,00, but R$3000,00 is more advisable
- This already takes into account that the position's stop losses will naturally be quite big, given the main timeframe being used
Contact
- I'll provide daily commentaries in a dedicated Telegram group where the signal followers (and those who are considering following it) will be able to freely chat with me and read my commentaries on the signal's management and results
- This choice assumes proper conduct of the group by its members; if people start to misuse it, it will be changed to a channel
- The link to the Telegram group is this
Others
- Despite the Signal System already providing statistics of its results, I'll be keeping a public Google Sheet with my own statistical analysis of the strategy's results accessible through this link
- As any signal follower should know, there is no guarantee of positive results when it comes to trading. This is a "variable income market" context, so follow this signal at your own discretion
