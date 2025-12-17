- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|246
|NZDJPY
|29
|EURAUD
|26
|EURUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|19
|GBPJPY
|19
|EURNZD
|18
|NZDCAD
|18
|NZDUSD
|17
|CADJPY
|15
|EURJPY
|15
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPNZD
|13
|AUDCAD
|13
|USDCAD
|12
|EURCAD
|12
|GBPCHF
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPAUD
|6
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|6
|CADCHF
|5
|NZDCHF
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|459
|NZDJPY
|-13
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|-36
|GBPJPY
|27
|EURNZD
|-15
|NZDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|18
|CADJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|11
|AUDJPY
|-23
|GBPNZD
|-9
|AUDCAD
|-16
|USDCAD
|-8
|EURCAD
|0
|GBPCHF
|18
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-18
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|-3
|CADCHF
|-20
|NZDCHF
|22
|AUDCHF
|-21
|CHFJPY
|4
|BTCUSD
|-4
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|NZDJPY
|-2.8K
|EURAUD
|-3.1K
|EURUSD
|121
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|EURNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDCAD
|224
|NZDUSD
|292
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|GBPNZD
|-1.4K
|AUDCAD
|-813
|USDCAD
|66
|EURCAD
|-104
|GBPCHF
|626
|GBPUSD
|-55
|USDCHF
|-62
|AUDUSD
|-263
|AUDNZD
|461
|GBPAUD
|602
|GBPCAD
|-207
|EURGBP
|125
|CADCHF
|-482
|NZDCHF
|78
|AUDCHF
|-356
|CHFJPY
|548
|BTCUSD
|-41K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"BlackBullMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.50 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 16
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.60 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.33 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|5.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.78 × 9
📈 Strategy Overview: Precision Trend Scalper (M1)
This signal is designed for investors seeking consistent growth through high-probability, short-term momentum plays. The strategy utilizes a proprietary Trend-Following Scalping algorithm specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe.
🛠 How the Strategy Works
-
Core Philosophy: We do not fight the market. We identify the intraday dominant trend using multi-timeframe analysis (M15/H1) and execute entries on M1 pullbacks.
-
Logic: Entries are triggered when price action aligns with momentum oscillators and volume surges.
-
Trade Duration: Positions are typically held for minutes, capitalizing on small price fluctuations with high accuracy.
-
No Grid/No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP). We do not use dangerous money management techniques.
📊 Risk Management & Recommendations
-
Risk per Trade: Approximately 1-2% of account equity.
-
Minimum Deposit: $200 USD (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended due to the high frequency of trades.
-
Broker Choice: Crucial. Because this is an M1 scalping strategy, please use an ECN/Raw Spread account with low commissions. High spreads will significantly impact the performance of this strategy.
⚡ Technical Execution
-
VPS: This signal runs 24/5 on a low-latency London-based VPS to ensure near-instant execution.
-
Slippage: It is highly recommended that you subscribe using a broker with similar data feeds to minimize slippage.
Note to Subscribers: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure your "Use no more than" settings in MQL5 are configured to match your personal risk tolerance.
