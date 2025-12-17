シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Manual Scalping
Reymando Anasario Aguilar

Gold Manual Scalping

Reymando Anasario Aguilar
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 134%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
578
利益トレード:
345 (59.68%)
損失トレード:
233 (40.31%)
ベストトレード:
75.99 USD
最悪のトレード:
-55.48 USD
総利益:
1 232.27 USD (114 643 pips)
総損失:
-857.85 USD (115 106 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
27 (48.60 USD)
最大連続利益:
229.57 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
19.08%
最大入金額:
7.60%
最近のトレード:
1 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
7
平均保有時間:
6 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.49
長いトレード:
349 (60.38%)
短いトレード:
229 (39.62%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.44
期待されたペイオフ:
0.65 USD
平均利益:
3.57 USD
平均損失:
-3.68 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-45.34 USD)
最大連続損失:
-58.60 USD (6)
月間成長:
15.74%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
129.09 USD
最大の:
150.13 USD (53.42%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
54.51% (150.13 USD)
エクイティによる:
7.81% (50.75 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 246
NZDJPY 29
EURAUD 26
EURUSD 20
USDJPY 19
GBPJPY 19
EURNZD 18
NZDCAD 18
NZDUSD 17
CADJPY 15
EURJPY 15
AUDJPY 13
GBPNZD 13
AUDCAD 13
USDCAD 12
EURCAD 12
GBPCHF 10
GBPUSD 9
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 7
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 6
GBPCAD 6
EURGBP 6
CADCHF 5
NZDCHF 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 459
NZDJPY -13
EURAUD -25
EURUSD 4
USDJPY -36
GBPJPY 27
EURNZD -15
NZDCAD 6
NZDUSD 18
CADJPY 8
EURJPY 11
AUDJPY -23
GBPNZD -9
AUDCAD -16
USDCAD -8
EURCAD 0
GBPCHF 18
GBPUSD 7
USDCHF -9
AUDUSD -18
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 5
GBPCAD 1
EURGBP -3
CADCHF -20
NZDCHF 22
AUDCHF -21
CHFJPY 4
BTCUSD -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 47K
NZDJPY -2.8K
EURAUD -3.1K
EURUSD 121
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPJPY 2.1K
EURNZD -2.5K
NZDCAD 224
NZDUSD 292
CADJPY 1.2K
EURJPY 1.6K
AUDJPY -1K
GBPNZD -1.4K
AUDCAD -813
USDCAD 66
EURCAD -104
GBPCHF 626
GBPUSD -55
USDCHF -62
AUDUSD -263
AUDNZD 461
GBPAUD 602
GBPCAD -207
EURGBP 125
CADCHF -482
NZDCHF 78
AUDCHF -356
CHFJPY 548
BTCUSD -41K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +75.99 USD
最悪のトレード: -55 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +48.60 USD
最大連続損失: -45.34 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"BlackBullMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
1.50 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.75 × 16
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.60 × 5
Darwinex-Live
4.33 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
5.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
7.78 × 9
📈 Strategy Overview: Precision Trend Scalper (M1)

This signal is designed for investors seeking consistent growth through high-probability, short-term momentum plays. The strategy utilizes a proprietary Trend-Following Scalping algorithm specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe.

🛠 How the Strategy Works

  • Core Philosophy: We do not fight the market. We identify the intraday dominant trend using multi-timeframe analysis (M15/H1) and execute entries on M1 pullbacks.

  • Logic: Entries are triggered when price action aligns with momentum oscillators and volume surges.

  • Trade Duration: Positions are typically held for minutes, capitalizing on small price fluctuations with high accuracy.

  • No Grid/No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP). We do not use dangerous money management techniques.

📊 Risk Management & Recommendations

  • Risk per Trade: Approximately 1-2% of account equity.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 USD (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended due to the high frequency of trades.

  • Broker Choice: Crucial. Because this is an M1 scalping strategy, please use an ECN/Raw Spread account with low commissions. High spreads will significantly impact the performance of this strategy.

⚡ Technical Execution

  • VPS: This signal runs 24/5 on a low-latency London-based VPS to ensure near-instant execution.

  • Slippage: It is highly recommended that you subscribe using a broker with similar data feeds to minimize slippage.

Note to Subscribers: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure your "Use no more than" settings in MQL5 are configured to match your personal risk tolerance.


レビューなし
2026.01.13 05:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 03:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 03:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 03:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Gold Manual Scalping
30 USD/月
134%
0
0
USD
239
USD
10
0%
578
59%
19%
1.43
0.65
USD
55%
1:500
