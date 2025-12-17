📈 Strategy Overview: Precision Trend Scalper (M1)

This signal is designed for investors seeking consistent growth through high-probability, short-term momentum plays. The strategy utilizes a proprietary Trend-Following Scalping algorithm specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe.

🛠 How the Strategy Works

Core Philosophy: We do not fight the market. We identify the intraday dominant trend using multi-timeframe analysis (M15/H1) and execute entries on M1 pullbacks.

Logic: Entries are triggered when price action aligns with momentum oscillators and volume surges.

Trade Duration: Positions are typically held for minutes, capitalizing on small price fluctuations with high accuracy.

No Grid/No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP). We do not use dangerous money management techniques.

📊 Risk Management & Recommendations

Risk per Trade: Approximately 1-2% of account equity.

Minimum Deposit: $200 USD (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing).

Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended due to the high frequency of trades.

Broker Choice: Crucial. Because this is an M1 scalping strategy, please use an ECN/Raw Spread account with low commissions. High spreads will significantly impact the performance of this strategy.

⚡ Technical Execution

VPS: This signal runs 24/5 on a low-latency London-based VPS to ensure near-instant execution.

Slippage: It is highly recommended that you subscribe using a broker with similar data feeds to minimize slippage.