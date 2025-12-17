- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|246
|NZDJPY
|29
|EURAUD
|26
|EURUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|19
|GBPJPY
|19
|EURNZD
|18
|NZDCAD
|18
|NZDUSD
|17
|CADJPY
|15
|EURJPY
|15
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPNZD
|13
|AUDCAD
|13
|USDCAD
|12
|EURCAD
|12
|GBPCHF
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPAUD
|6
|GBPCAD
|6
|EURGBP
|6
|CADCHF
|5
|NZDCHF
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|459
|NZDJPY
|-13
|EURAUD
|-25
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|-36
|GBPJPY
|27
|EURNZD
|-15
|NZDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|18
|CADJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|11
|AUDJPY
|-23
|GBPNZD
|-9
|AUDCAD
|-16
|USDCAD
|-8
|EURCAD
|0
|GBPCHF
|18
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-18
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|-3
|CADCHF
|-20
|NZDCHF
|22
|AUDCHF
|-21
|CHFJPY
|4
|BTCUSD
|-4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|NZDJPY
|-2.8K
|EURAUD
|-3.1K
|EURUSD
|121
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|EURNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDCAD
|224
|NZDUSD
|292
|CADJPY
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|GBPNZD
|-1.4K
|AUDCAD
|-813
|USDCAD
|66
|EURCAD
|-104
|GBPCHF
|626
|GBPUSD
|-55
|USDCHF
|-62
|AUDUSD
|-263
|AUDNZD
|461
|GBPAUD
|602
|GBPCAD
|-207
|EURGBP
|125
|CADCHF
|-482
|NZDCHF
|78
|AUDCHF
|-356
|CHFJPY
|548
|BTCUSD
|-41K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.50 × 12
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 16
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.60 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.33 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|5.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|7.78 × 9
📈 Strategy Overview: Precision Trend Scalper (M1)
This signal is designed for investors seeking consistent growth through high-probability, short-term momentum plays. The strategy utilizes a proprietary Trend-Following Scalping algorithm specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe.
🛠 How the Strategy Works
-
Core Philosophy: We do not fight the market. We identify the intraday dominant trend using multi-timeframe analysis (M15/H1) and execute entries on M1 pullbacks.
-
Logic: Entries are triggered when price action aligns with momentum oscillators and volume surges.
-
Trade Duration: Positions are typically held for minutes, capitalizing on small price fluctuations with high accuracy.
-
No Grid/No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP). We do not use dangerous money management techniques.
📊 Risk Management & Recommendations
-
Risk per Trade: Approximately 1-2% of account equity.
-
Minimum Deposit: $200 USD (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended due to the high frequency of trades.
-
Broker Choice: Crucial. Because this is an M1 scalping strategy, please use an ECN/Raw Spread account with low commissions. High spreads will significantly impact the performance of this strategy.
⚡ Technical Execution
-
VPS: This signal runs 24/5 on a low-latency London-based VPS to ensure near-instant execution.
-
Slippage: It is highly recommended that you subscribe using a broker with similar data feeds to minimize slippage.
Note to Subscribers: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure your "Use no more than" settings in MQL5 are configured to match your personal risk tolerance.
