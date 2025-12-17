SignaleKategorien
Reymando Anasario Aguilar

Gold Manual Scalping

Reymando Anasario Aguilar
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 134%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
578
Gewinntrades:
345 (59.68%)
Verlusttrades:
233 (40.31%)
Bester Trade:
75.99 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-55.48 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 232.27 USD (114 643 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-857.85 USD (115 106 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (48.60 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
229.57 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
19.08%
Max deposit load:
7.60%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.49
Long-Positionen:
349 (60.38%)
Short-Positionen:
229 (39.62%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.44
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.68 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-45.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-58.60 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
15.74%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
129.09 USD
Maximaler:
150.13 USD (53.42%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
54.51% (150.13 USD)
Kapital:
7.81% (50.75 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 246
NZDJPY 29
EURAUD 26
EURUSD 20
USDJPY 19
GBPJPY 19
EURNZD 18
NZDCAD 18
NZDUSD 17
CADJPY 15
EURJPY 15
AUDJPY 13
GBPNZD 13
AUDCAD 13
USDCAD 12
EURCAD 12
GBPCHF 10
GBPUSD 9
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 7
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 6
GBPCAD 6
EURGBP 6
CADCHF 5
NZDCHF 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 459
NZDJPY -13
EURAUD -25
EURUSD 4
USDJPY -36
GBPJPY 27
EURNZD -15
NZDCAD 6
NZDUSD 18
CADJPY 8
EURJPY 11
AUDJPY -23
GBPNZD -9
AUDCAD -16
USDCAD -8
EURCAD 0
GBPCHF 18
GBPUSD 7
USDCHF -9
AUDUSD -18
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 5
GBPCAD 1
EURGBP -3
CADCHF -20
NZDCHF 22
AUDCHF -21
CHFJPY 4
BTCUSD -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
NZDJPY -2.8K
EURAUD -3.1K
EURUSD 121
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPJPY 2.1K
EURNZD -2.5K
NZDCAD 224
NZDUSD 292
CADJPY 1.2K
EURJPY 1.6K
AUDJPY -1K
GBPNZD -1.4K
AUDCAD -813
USDCAD 66
EURCAD -104
GBPCHF 626
GBPUSD -55
USDCHF -62
AUDUSD -263
AUDNZD 461
GBPAUD 602
GBPCAD -207
EURGBP 125
CADCHF -482
NZDCHF 78
AUDCHF -356
CHFJPY 548
BTCUSD -41K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +75.99 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -55 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +48.60 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -45.34 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlackBullMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
1.50 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.75 × 16
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.60 × 5
Darwinex-Live
4.33 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
5.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
7.78 × 9
📈 Strategy Overview: Precision Trend Scalper (M1)

This signal is designed for investors seeking consistent growth through high-probability, short-term momentum plays. The strategy utilizes a proprietary Trend-Following Scalping algorithm specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe.

🛠 How the Strategy Works

  • Core Philosophy: We do not fight the market. We identify the intraday dominant trend using multi-timeframe analysis (M15/H1) and execute entries on M1 pullbacks.

  • Logic: Entries are triggered when price action aligns with momentum oscillators and volume surges.

  • Trade Duration: Positions are typically held for minutes, capitalizing on small price fluctuations with high accuracy.

  • No Grid/No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP). We do not use dangerous money management techniques.

📊 Risk Management & Recommendations

  • Risk per Trade: Approximately 1-2% of account equity.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 USD (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended due to the high frequency of trades.

  • Broker Choice: Crucial. Because this is an M1 scalping strategy, please use an ECN/Raw Spread account with low commissions. High spreads will significantly impact the performance of this strategy.

⚡ Technical Execution

  • VPS: This signal runs 24/5 on a low-latency London-based VPS to ensure near-instant execution.

  • Slippage: It is highly recommended that you subscribe using a broker with similar data feeds to minimize slippage.

Note to Subscribers: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure your "Use no more than" settings in MQL5 are configured to match your personal risk tolerance.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.13 05:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 03:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 03:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 03:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
