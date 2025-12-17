SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Manual Scalping
Reymando Anasario Aguilar

Gold Manual Scalping

Reymando Anasario Aguilar
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 134%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
578
Profit Trades:
345 (59.68%)
Loss Trades:
233 (40.31%)
Best trade:
75.99 USD
Worst trade:
-55.48 USD
Gross Profit:
1 232.27 USD (114 643 pips)
Gross Loss:
-857.85 USD (115 106 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (48.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
229.57 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
19.08%
Max deposit load:
7.60%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.49
Long Trades:
349 (60.38%)
Short Trades:
229 (39.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-3.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-45.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.60 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
15.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.09 USD
Maximal:
150.13 USD (53.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.51% (150.13 USD)
By Equity:
7.81% (50.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 246
NZDJPY 29
EURAUD 26
EURUSD 20
USDJPY 19
GBPJPY 19
EURNZD 18
NZDCAD 18
NZDUSD 17
CADJPY 15
EURJPY 15
AUDJPY 13
GBPNZD 13
AUDCAD 13
USDCAD 12
EURCAD 12
GBPCHF 10
GBPUSD 9
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 7
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 6
GBPCAD 6
EURGBP 6
CADCHF 5
NZDCHF 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 459
NZDJPY -13
EURAUD -25
EURUSD 4
USDJPY -36
GBPJPY 27
EURNZD -15
NZDCAD 6
NZDUSD 18
CADJPY 8
EURJPY 11
AUDJPY -23
GBPNZD -9
AUDCAD -16
USDCAD -8
EURCAD 0
GBPCHF 18
GBPUSD 7
USDCHF -9
AUDUSD -18
AUDNZD 7
GBPAUD 5
GBPCAD 1
EURGBP -3
CADCHF -20
NZDCHF 22
AUDCHF -21
CHFJPY 4
BTCUSD -4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
NZDJPY -2.8K
EURAUD -3.1K
EURUSD 121
USDJPY -1.4K
GBPJPY 2.1K
EURNZD -2.5K
NZDCAD 224
NZDUSD 292
CADJPY 1.2K
EURJPY 1.6K
AUDJPY -1K
GBPNZD -1.4K
AUDCAD -813
USDCAD 66
EURCAD -104
GBPCHF 626
GBPUSD -55
USDCHF -62
AUDUSD -263
AUDNZD 461
GBPAUD 602
GBPCAD -207
EURGBP 125
CADCHF -482
NZDCHF 78
AUDCHF -356
CHFJPY 548
BTCUSD -41K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.99 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 6
TickmillUK-Live
1.50 × 12
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.75 × 16
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.60 × 5
Darwinex-Live
4.33 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
5.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
7.78 × 9
📈 Strategy Overview: Precision Trend Scalper (M1)

This signal is designed for investors seeking consistent growth through high-probability, short-term momentum plays. The strategy utilizes a proprietary Trend-Following Scalping algorithm specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe.

🛠 How the Strategy Works

  • Core Philosophy: We do not fight the market. We identify the intraday dominant trend using multi-timeframe analysis (M15/H1) and execute entries on M1 pullbacks.

  • Logic: Entries are triggered when price action aligns with momentum oscillators and volume surges.

  • Trade Duration: Positions are typically held for minutes, capitalizing on small price fluctuations with high accuracy.

  • No Grid/No Martingale: Every trade is protected by a Hard Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP). We do not use dangerous money management techniques.

📊 Risk Management & Recommendations

  • Risk per Trade: Approximately 1-2% of account equity.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 USD (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher is recommended due to the high frequency of trades.

  • Broker Choice: Crucial. Because this is an M1 scalping strategy, please use an ECN/Raw Spread account with low commissions. High spreads will significantly impact the performance of this strategy.

⚡ Technical Execution

  • VPS: This signal runs 24/5 on a low-latency London-based VPS to ensure near-instant execution.

  • Slippage: It is highly recommended that you subscribe using a broker with similar data feeds to minimize slippage.

Note to Subscribers: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure your "Use no more than" settings in MQL5 are configured to match your personal risk tolerance.


No reviews
2026.01.13 05:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 02:17
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 03:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 03:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 03:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
