Francois Jean Louis Morin

CiroScalperEdge1

Francois Jean Louis Morin
レビュー0件
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  43  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
21
利益トレード:
14 (66.66%)
損失トレード:
7 (33.33%)
ベストトレード:
4.94 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-11.28 EUR
総利益:
38.87 EUR (262 pips)
総損失:
-64.14 EUR (287 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
5 (13.23 EUR)
最大連続利益:
13.23 EUR (5)
シャープレシオ:
-0.12
取引アクティビティ:
1.14%
最大入金額:
69.69%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
17
平均保有時間:
8 分
リカバリーファクター:
-0.65
長いトレード:
9 (42.86%)
短いトレード:
12 (57.14%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.61
期待されたペイオフ:
-1.20 EUR
平均利益:
2.78 EUR
平均損失:
-9.16 EUR
最大連続の負け:
2 (-21.83 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-21.83 EUR (2)
月間成長:
-2.55%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
31.97 EUR
最大の:
39.05 EUR (3.92%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.87% (38.53 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.87% (8.52 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD-Z -29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD-Z -25
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4.94 EUR
最悪のトレード: -11 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +13.23 EUR
最大連続損失: -21.83 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"AdmiralsGroup-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📌 Pinned Comment – Official Support & FAQ

Welcome to the official page of CiroScalperEdge, a EUR/USD range-based scalping system designed for stable, disciplined, and fully transparent algorithmic trading.

Below you will find the full description, recommended settings, risk philosophy, and the complete FAQ.

If you have questions, feel free to comment — I respond quickly and keep this section updated.

 CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description (SEO Optimized)

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative EUR/USD range-scalping algorithm operating on M1, engineered for traders seeking stability, discipline, and consistent long-term performance.

No martingale.
No grid.
No hedging.
No dangerous position recovery.
Only clean, rules-based execution.

The system combines:

  • AI-driven market filters

  • A strict spread-protection module

  • A fixed Stop Loss (7 pips)

  • A consistent 2.9-pip break-even engine

  • A disciplined Quick Take mechanism

  • A risk-first architecture optimized for smooth equity growth

This EA is built exclusively for safe EURUSD scalping, avoiding toxic hours, news spikes, and directional volatility expansions.

📈 Backtest Performance (2023 → Nov 2025)

(Independent BT using tick-by-tick data)

  • Total return: +88.4 %

  • CAGR: ≈ 24.3 % per year (1.8 % monthly average)

  • Max drawdown: 21.7 %

  • Profit factor: 1.31

  • Average trades: ≈ 400 per year

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Symbol: EURUSD only

  • Leverage 1:30 (fully realistic for all EU brokers)

Key SEO signals included:
EURUSD scalping, low drawdown, safe algorithm, M1, no martingale, stable strategy, range scalper.

🧠 Trading Logic (High-Level Overview)

CiroScalperEdge trades only in range conditions, never in trends.

✔ Volatility contraction
✔ Micro-pullbacks
✔ Bollinger Band compression
✔ RSI micro-reversions
✔ AI-Gate rejection of toxic patterns
✔ ATR-based noise filtering
✔ Spread ceiling to avoid bad liquidity

The EA captures mean-reversion rotations within micro-ranges, with:

  • Very short holding time (seconds to a few minutes)

  • SL always respected

  • No averaging

  • No aggressive recovery behavior

Goal: smooth and steady equity curve — not explosive spikes.

🛡 Risk Philosophy

No algorithm can eliminate risk.
CiroScalperEdge is engineered to prioritize:

  • Stability over aggression

  • Controlled exposure

  • Low-stress scalping

  • Consistent long-term returns

  • Capital preservation before performance

This is a professional tool — not a “get rich quick” machine.

👤 About the Developer

With 25 years of experience on trading floors at a major US investment bank, specializing in:

  • Short-term execution

  • Market microstructure

  • High-frequency flow behavior

  • Spread environment modelling

…I created CiroScalperEdge as the synthesis of institutional scalping discipline applied to safe, transparent retail automation.

🔍 FAQ – Part 1 : General Behaviour

• Why only EUR/USD?
Because EURUSD provides the cleanest microstructure for M1 scalping: low spreads, high liquidity, predictable volatility cycles.

• Does the EA use martingale or grid?
Absolutely not.
Only single, clean entries with fixed SL.

• Is the EA compatible with prop firms?
Yes — no martingale, no pyramiding, no aggressive recovery.

• How many trades per week?
Between 5 and 15 on average.

🔍 FAQ – Part 2 : Technology & Execution

• Why does the EA avoid trends?
Mean-reversion scalping statistically performs best in stable volatility. Sharp trends destroy scalpers — so the EA avoids them entirely.

• What is the AI-Gate?
An internal module that filters “toxic conditions”: spike candles, imbalance impulses, sudden volatility expansions, and spread anomalies.

• What broker conditions are required?

  • Low spread (0.0–0.4 ideal, <1.0 max)

  • Fast execution

  • Zero commissions optional but not required

  • VPS recommended

• Why 1.8 % average monthly growth?
Because the EA focuses on consistency and controlled risk.
No unrealistic promises.

🔍 FAQ – Part 3 : Backtests & Real Trading

• Why do some months show fewer trades?
Because range conditions are not always present.
Quality, not quantity.

• Are backtests realistic?
Yes — tick-by-tick data, realistic spreads, realistic SL/TP.

• Why is the drawdown moderate?
Because exposure is capped, SL is fixed, and no pyramiding is used.

• Can results differ slightly from BT?
Always possible — market conditions vary.
But structure remains consistent.

❤️ Thank You

Thank you to all traders who support and follow this signal.
If you have questions or want help optimizing your risk setup, I’m available and happy to assist.

Safe trading.




レビューなし
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 07:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
CiroScalperEdge1
43 USD/月
-3%
0
0
USD
964
EUR
2
100%
21
66%
1%
0.60
-1.20
EUR
4%
1:30
コピー

