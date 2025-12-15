信号部分
Francois Jean Louis Morin

CiroScalperEdge1

Francois Jean Louis Morin
0条评论
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 43 USD per 
增长自 2025 -3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
21
盈利交易:
14 (66.66%)
亏损交易:
7 (33.33%)
最好交易:
4.94 EUR
最差交易:
-11.28 EUR
毛利:
38.87 EUR (262 pips)
毛利亏损:
-64.14 EUR (287 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (13.23 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
13.23 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
-0.12
交易活动:
1.14%
最大入金加载:
69.69%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
8 分钟
采收率:
-0.65
长期交易:
9 (42.86%)
短期交易:
12 (57.14%)
利润因子:
0.61
预期回报:
-1.20 EUR
平均利润:
2.78 EUR
平均损失:
-9.16 EUR
最大连续失误:
2 (-21.83 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-21.83 EUR (2)
每月增长:
-2.55%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
31.97 EUR
最大值:
39.05 EUR (3.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.87% (38.53 EUR)
净值:
0.87% (8.52 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD-Z -29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD-Z -25
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +4.94 EUR
最差交易: -11 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +13.23 EUR
最大连续亏损: -21.83 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 AdmiralsGroup-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

📌 Pinned Comment – Official Support & FAQ

Welcome to the official page of CiroScalperEdge, a EUR/USD range-based scalping system designed for stable, disciplined, and fully transparent algorithmic trading.

Below you will find the full description, recommended settings, risk philosophy, and the complete FAQ.

If you have questions, feel free to comment — I respond quickly and keep this section updated.

 CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description (SEO Optimized)

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative EUR/USD range-scalping algorithm operating on M1, engineered for traders seeking stability, discipline, and consistent long-term performance.

No martingale.
No grid.
No hedging.
No dangerous position recovery.
Only clean, rules-based execution.

The system combines:

  • AI-driven market filters

  • A strict spread-protection module

  • A fixed Stop Loss (7 pips)

  • A consistent 2.9-pip break-even engine

  • A disciplined Quick Take mechanism

  • A risk-first architecture optimized for smooth equity growth

This EA is built exclusively for safe EURUSD scalping, avoiding toxic hours, news spikes, and directional volatility expansions.

📈 Backtest Performance (2023 → Nov 2025)

(Independent BT using tick-by-tick data)

  • Total return: +88.4 %

  • CAGR: ≈ 24.3 % per year (1.8 % monthly average)

  • Max drawdown: 21.7 %

  • Profit factor: 1.31

  • Average trades: ≈ 400 per year

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Symbol: EURUSD only

  • Leverage 1:30 (fully realistic for all EU brokers)

Key SEO signals included:
EURUSD scalping, low drawdown, safe algorithm, M1, no martingale, stable strategy, range scalper.

🧠 Trading Logic (High-Level Overview)

CiroScalperEdge trades only in range conditions, never in trends.

✔ Volatility contraction
✔ Micro-pullbacks
✔ Bollinger Band compression
✔ RSI micro-reversions
✔ AI-Gate rejection of toxic patterns
✔ ATR-based noise filtering
✔ Spread ceiling to avoid bad liquidity

The EA captures mean-reversion rotations within micro-ranges, with:

  • Very short holding time (seconds to a few minutes)

  • SL always respected

  • No averaging

  • No aggressive recovery behavior

Goal: smooth and steady equity curve — not explosive spikes.

🛡 Risk Philosophy

No algorithm can eliminate risk.
CiroScalperEdge is engineered to prioritize:

  • Stability over aggression

  • Controlled exposure

  • Low-stress scalping

  • Consistent long-term returns

  • Capital preservation before performance

This is a professional tool — not a “get rich quick” machine.

👤 About the Developer

With 25 years of experience on trading floors at a major US investment bank, specializing in:

  • Short-term execution

  • Market microstructure

  • High-frequency flow behavior

  • Spread environment modelling

…I created CiroScalperEdge as the synthesis of institutional scalping discipline applied to safe, transparent retail automation.

🔍 FAQ – Part 1 : General Behaviour

• Why only EUR/USD?
Because EURUSD provides the cleanest microstructure for M1 scalping: low spreads, high liquidity, predictable volatility cycles.

• Does the EA use martingale or grid?
Absolutely not.
Only single, clean entries with fixed SL.

• Is the EA compatible with prop firms?
Yes — no martingale, no pyramiding, no aggressive recovery.

• How many trades per week?
Between 5 and 15 on average.

🔍 FAQ – Part 2 : Technology & Execution

• Why does the EA avoid trends?
Mean-reversion scalping statistically performs best in stable volatility. Sharp trends destroy scalpers — so the EA avoids them entirely.

• What is the AI-Gate?
An internal module that filters “toxic conditions”: spike candles, imbalance impulses, sudden volatility expansions, and spread anomalies.

• What broker conditions are required?

  • Low spread (0.0–0.4 ideal, <1.0 max)

  • Fast execution

  • Zero commissions optional but not required

  • VPS recommended

• Why 1.8 % average monthly growth?
Because the EA focuses on consistency and controlled risk.
No unrealistic promises.

🔍 FAQ – Part 3 : Backtests & Real Trading

• Why do some months show fewer trades?
Because range conditions are not always present.
Quality, not quantity.

• Are backtests realistic?
Yes — tick-by-tick data, realistic spreads, realistic SL/TP.

• Why is the drawdown moderate?
Because exposure is capped, SL is fixed, and no pyramiding is used.

• Can results differ slightly from BT?
Always possible — market conditions vary.
But structure remains consistent.

❤️ Thank You

Thank you to all traders who support and follow this signal.
If you have questions or want help optimizing your risk setup, I’m available and happy to assist.

Safe trading.




没有评论
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 07:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
