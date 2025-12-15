📌

Welcome to the official page of CiroScalperEdge, a EUR/USD range-based scalping system designed for stable, disciplined, and fully transparent algorithmic trading.

Below you will find the full description, recommended settings, risk philosophy, and the complete FAQ.

If you have questions, feel free to comment — I respond quickly and keep this section updated.

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative EUR/USD range-scalping algorithm operating on M1, engineered for traders seeking stability, discipline, and consistent long-term performance.

No martingale.

No grid.

No hedging.

No dangerous position recovery.

Only clean, rules-based execution.

The system combines:

AI-driven market filters

A strict spread-protection module

A fixed Stop Loss (7 pips)

A consistent 2.9-pip break-even engine

A disciplined Quick Take mechanism

A risk-first architecture optimized for smooth equity growth

This EA is built exclusively for safe EURUSD scalping, avoiding toxic hours, news spikes, and directional volatility expansions.

(Independent BT using tick-by-tick data)

Total return: +88.4 %

CAGR: ≈ 24.3 % per year (1.8 % monthly average)

Max drawdown: 21.7 %

Profit factor: 1.31

Average trades: ≈ 400 per year

Timeframe: M1

Symbol: EURUSD only

Leverage 1:30 (fully realistic for all EU brokers)

CiroScalperEdge trades only in range conditions, never in trends.

✔ Volatility contraction

✔ Micro-pullbacks

✔ Bollinger Band compression

✔ RSI micro-reversions

✔ AI-Gate rejection of toxic patterns

✔ ATR-based noise filtering

✔ Spread ceiling to avoid bad liquidity

The EA captures mean-reversion rotations within micro-ranges, with:

Very short holding time (seconds to a few minutes)

SL always respected

No averaging

No aggressive recovery behavior

Goal: smooth and steady equity curve — not explosive spikes.

No algorithm can eliminate risk.

CiroScalperEdge is engineered to prioritize:

Stability over aggression

Controlled exposure

Low-stress scalping

Consistent long-term returns

Capital preservation before performance

This is a professional tool — not a “get rich quick” machine.

With 25 years of experience on trading floors at a major US investment bank, specializing in:

Short-term execution

Market microstructure

High-frequency flow behavior

Spread environment modelling

…I created CiroScalperEdge as the synthesis of institutional scalping discipline applied to safe, transparent retail automation.

• Why only EUR/USD?

Because EURUSD provides the cleanest microstructure for M1 scalping: low spreads, high liquidity, predictable volatility cycles.

• Does the EA use martingale or grid?

Absolutely not.

Only single, clean entries with fixed SL.

• Is the EA compatible with prop firms?

Yes — no martingale, no pyramiding, no aggressive recovery.

• How many trades per week?

Between 5 and 15 on average.

• Why does the EA avoid trends?

Mean-reversion scalping statistically performs best in stable volatility. Sharp trends destroy scalpers — so the EA avoids them entirely.

• What is the AI-Gate?

An internal module that filters “toxic conditions”: spike candles, imbalance impulses, sudden volatility expansions, and spread anomalies.

• What broker conditions are required?

Low spread (0.0–0.4 ideal, <1.0 max)

Fast execution

Zero commissions optional but not required

VPS recommended

• Why 1.8 % average monthly growth?

Because the EA focuses on consistency and controlled risk.

No unrealistic promises.

• Why do some months show fewer trades?

Because range conditions are not always present.

Quality, not quantity.

• Are backtests realistic?

Yes — tick-by-tick data, realistic spreads, realistic SL/TP.

• Why is the drawdown moderate?

Because exposure is capped, SL is fixed, and no pyramiding is used.

• Can results differ slightly from BT?

Always possible — market conditions vary.

But structure remains consistent.

Thank you to all traders who support and follow this signal.

If you have questions or want help optimizing your risk setup, I’m available and happy to assist.

Safe trading.



