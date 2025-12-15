시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / CiroScalperEdgeV2
Francois Jean Louis Morin

CiroScalperEdgeV2

Francois Jean Louis Morin
0 리뷰
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 43 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
44
이익 거래:
31 (70.45%)
손실 거래:
13 (29.55%)
최고의 거래:
7.12 EUR
최악의 거래:
-11.50 EUR
총 수익:
101.85 EUR (675 pips)
총 손실:
-127.85 EUR (568 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (23.79 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
23.79 EUR (7)
샤프 비율:
-0.01
거래 활동:
1.14%
최대 입금량:
69.76%
최근 거래:
23 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
8 분
회복 요인:
-0.66
롱(주식매수):
20 (45.45%)
숏(주식차입매도):
24 (54.55%)
수익 요인:
0.80
기대수익:
-0.59 EUR
평균 이익:
3.29 EUR
평균 손실:
-9.83 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-22.98 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-22.98 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
-2.63%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
32.30 EUR
최대한의:
39.38 EUR (3.95%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.87% (38.53 EUR)
자본금별:
0.87% (8.52 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD-Z -30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD-Z 107
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +7.12 EUR
최악의 거래: -12 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +23.79 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -22.98 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "AdmiralsGroup-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

📌 Pinned Comment – Official Support & FAQ

Welcome to the official page of CiroScalperEdge, a EUR/USD range-based scalping system designed for stable, disciplined, and fully transparent algorithmic trading.

Below you will find the full description, recommended settings, risk philosophy, and the complete FAQ.

If you have questions, feel free to comment — I respond quickly and keep this section updated.

 CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description (SEO Optimized)

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative EUR/USD range-scalping algorithm operating on M1, engineered for traders seeking stability, discipline, and consistent long-term performance.

No martingale.
No grid.
No hedging.
No dangerous position recovery.
Only clean, rules-based execution.

The system combines:

  • AI-driven market filters

  • A strict spread-protection module

  • A fixed Stop Loss (7 pips)

  • A consistent 2.9-pip break-even engine

  • A disciplined Quick Take mechanism

  • A risk-first architecture optimized for smooth equity growth

This EA is built exclusively for safe EURUSD scalping, avoiding toxic hours, news spikes, and directional volatility expansions.

📈 Backtest Performance (2023 → Nov 2025)

(Independent BT using tick-by-tick data)

  • Total return: +88.4 %

  • CAGR: ≈ 24.3 % per year (1.8 % monthly average)

  • Max drawdown: 21.7 %

  • Profit factor: 1.31

  • Average trades: ≈ 400 per year

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Symbol: EURUSD only

  • Leverage 1:30 (fully realistic for all EU brokers)

Key SEO signals included:
EURUSD scalping, low drawdown, safe algorithm, M1, no martingale, stable strategy, range scalper.

🧠 Trading Logic (High-Level Overview)

CiroScalperEdge trades only in range conditions, never in trends.

✔ Volatility contraction
✔ Micro-pullbacks
✔ Bollinger Band compression
✔ RSI micro-reversions
✔ AI-Gate rejection of toxic patterns
✔ ATR-based noise filtering
✔ Spread ceiling to avoid bad liquidity

The EA captures mean-reversion rotations within micro-ranges, with:

  • Very short holding time (seconds to a few minutes)

  • SL always respected

  • No averaging

  • No aggressive recovery behavior

Goal: smooth and steady equity curve — not explosive spikes.

🛡 Risk Philosophy

No algorithm can eliminate risk.
CiroScalperEdge is engineered to prioritize:

  • Stability over aggression

  • Controlled exposure

  • Low-stress scalping

  • Consistent long-term returns

  • Capital preservation before performance

This is a professional tool — not a “get rich quick” machine.

👤 About the Developer

With 25 years of experience on trading floors at a major US investment bank, specializing in:

  • Short-term execution

  • Market microstructure

  • High-frequency flow behavior

  • Spread environment modelling

…I created CiroScalperEdge as the synthesis of institutional scalping discipline applied to safe, transparent retail automation.

🔍 FAQ – Part 1 : General Behaviour

• Why only EUR/USD?
Because EURUSD provides the cleanest microstructure for M1 scalping: low spreads, high liquidity, predictable volatility cycles.

• Does the EA use martingale or grid?
Absolutely not.
Only single, clean entries with fixed SL.

• Is the EA compatible with prop firms?
Yes — no martingale, no pyramiding, no aggressive recovery.

• How many trades per week?
Between 5 and 15 on average.

🔍 FAQ – Part 2 : Technology & Execution

• Why does the EA avoid trends?
Mean-reversion scalping statistically performs best in stable volatility. Sharp trends destroy scalpers — so the EA avoids them entirely.

• What is the AI-Gate?
An internal module that filters “toxic conditions”: spike candles, imbalance impulses, sudden volatility expansions, and spread anomalies.

• What broker conditions are required?

  • Low spread (0.0–0.4 ideal, <1.0 max)

  • Fast execution

  • Zero commissions optional but not required

  • VPS recommended

• Why 1.8 % average monthly growth?
Because the EA focuses on consistency and controlled risk.
No unrealistic promises.

🔍 FAQ – Part 3 : Backtests & Real Trading

• Why do some months show fewer trades?
Because range conditions are not always present.
Quality, not quantity.

• Are backtests realistic?
Yes — tick-by-tick data, realistic spreads, realistic SL/TP.

• Why is the drawdown moderate?
Because exposure is capped, SL is fixed, and no pyramiding is used.

• Can results differ slightly from BT?
Always possible — market conditions vary.
But structure remains consistent.

❤️ Thank You

Thank you to all traders who support and follow this signal.
If you have questions or want help optimizing your risk setup, I’m available and happy to assist.

Safe trading.




리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 07:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
복제

