SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / CiroScalperEdge1
Francois Jean Louis Morin

CiroScalperEdge1

Francois Jean Louis Morin
0 comentarios
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 43 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -3%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
21
Transacciones Rentables:
14 (66.66%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (33.33%)
Mejor transacción:
4.94 EUR
Peor transacción:
-11.28 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
38.87 EUR (262 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-64.14 EUR (287 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (13.23 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
13.23 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.12
Actividad comercial:
1.14%
Carga máxima del depósito:
69.69%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.65
Transacciones Largas:
9 (42.86%)
Transacciones Cortas:
12 (57.14%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.61
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.20 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.78 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-9.16 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-21.83 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-21.83 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
-2.55%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
31.97 EUR
Máxima:
39.05 EUR (3.92%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.87% (38.53 EUR)
De fondos:
0.87% (8.52 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD-Z -29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD-Z -25
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4.94 EUR
Peor transacción: -11 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +13.23 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.83 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "AdmiralsGroup-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📌 Pinned Comment – Official Support & FAQ

Welcome to the official page of CiroScalperEdge, a EUR/USD range-based scalping system designed for stable, disciplined, and fully transparent algorithmic trading.

Below you will find the full description, recommended settings, risk philosophy, and the complete FAQ.

If you have questions, feel free to comment — I respond quickly and keep this section updated.

 CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description (SEO Optimized)

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative EUR/USD range-scalping algorithm operating on M1, engineered for traders seeking stability, discipline, and consistent long-term performance.

No martingale.
No grid.
No hedging.
No dangerous position recovery.
Only clean, rules-based execution.

The system combines:

  • AI-driven market filters

  • A strict spread-protection module

  • A fixed Stop Loss (7 pips)

  • A consistent 2.9-pip break-even engine

  • A disciplined Quick Take mechanism

  • A risk-first architecture optimized for smooth equity growth

This EA is built exclusively for safe EURUSD scalping, avoiding toxic hours, news spikes, and directional volatility expansions.

📈 Backtest Performance (2023 → Nov 2025)

(Independent BT using tick-by-tick data)

  • Total return: +88.4 %

  • CAGR: ≈ 24.3 % per year (1.8 % monthly average)

  • Max drawdown: 21.7 %

  • Profit factor: 1.31

  • Average trades: ≈ 400 per year

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Symbol: EURUSD only

  • Leverage 1:30 (fully realistic for all EU brokers)

Key SEO signals included:
EURUSD scalping, low drawdown, safe algorithm, M1, no martingale, stable strategy, range scalper.

🧠 Trading Logic (High-Level Overview)

CiroScalperEdge trades only in range conditions, never in trends.

✔ Volatility contraction
✔ Micro-pullbacks
✔ Bollinger Band compression
✔ RSI micro-reversions
✔ AI-Gate rejection of toxic patterns
✔ ATR-based noise filtering
✔ Spread ceiling to avoid bad liquidity

The EA captures mean-reversion rotations within micro-ranges, with:

  • Very short holding time (seconds to a few minutes)

  • SL always respected

  • No averaging

  • No aggressive recovery behavior

Goal: smooth and steady equity curve — not explosive spikes.

🛡 Risk Philosophy

No algorithm can eliminate risk.
CiroScalperEdge is engineered to prioritize:

  • Stability over aggression

  • Controlled exposure

  • Low-stress scalping

  • Consistent long-term returns

  • Capital preservation before performance

This is a professional tool — not a “get rich quick” machine.

👤 About the Developer

With 25 years of experience on trading floors at a major US investment bank, specializing in:

  • Short-term execution

  • Market microstructure

  • High-frequency flow behavior

  • Spread environment modelling

…I created CiroScalperEdge as the synthesis of institutional scalping discipline applied to safe, transparent retail automation.

🔍 FAQ – Part 1 : General Behaviour

• Why only EUR/USD?
Because EURUSD provides the cleanest microstructure for M1 scalping: low spreads, high liquidity, predictable volatility cycles.

• Does the EA use martingale or grid?
Absolutely not.
Only single, clean entries with fixed SL.

• Is the EA compatible with prop firms?
Yes — no martingale, no pyramiding, no aggressive recovery.

• How many trades per week?
Between 5 and 15 on average.

🔍 FAQ – Part 2 : Technology & Execution

• Why does the EA avoid trends?
Mean-reversion scalping statistically performs best in stable volatility. Sharp trends destroy scalpers — so the EA avoids them entirely.

• What is the AI-Gate?
An internal module that filters “toxic conditions”: spike candles, imbalance impulses, sudden volatility expansions, and spread anomalies.

• What broker conditions are required?

  • Low spread (0.0–0.4 ideal, <1.0 max)

  • Fast execution

  • Zero commissions optional but not required

  • VPS recommended

• Why 1.8 % average monthly growth?
Because the EA focuses on consistency and controlled risk.
No unrealistic promises.

🔍 FAQ – Part 3 : Backtests & Real Trading

• Why do some months show fewer trades?
Because range conditions are not always present.
Quality, not quantity.

• Are backtests realistic?
Yes — tick-by-tick data, realistic spreads, realistic SL/TP.

• Why is the drawdown moderate?
Because exposure is capped, SL is fixed, and no pyramiding is used.

• Can results differ slightly from BT?
Always possible — market conditions vary.
But structure remains consistent.

❤️ Thank You

Thank you to all traders who support and follow this signal.
If you have questions or want help optimizing your risk setup, I’m available and happy to assist.

Safe trading.




No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 12:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 11:45
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 07:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 17:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 17:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
CiroScalperEdge1
43 USD al mes
-3%
0
0
USD
964
EUR
2
100%
21
66%
1%
0.60
-1.20
EUR
4%
1:30
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.