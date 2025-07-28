通貨 / ZION
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ZION: Zions Bancorporation N.A
59.15 USD 1.65 (2.87%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ZIONの今日の為替レートは、2.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.61の安値と59.22の高値で取引されました。
Zions Bancorporation N.Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZION News
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, Zions, Astronics and CommScope
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With More Upside Potential
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Zions Bancorp stock holds steady as Truist maintains $59 price target
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global
- Zions at Barclays Conference: Strategic Optimism Amid Uncertainty
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, Pediatrix Medical, Envista and Zions Bancorporation
- Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- 4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High With Room to Rise Further
- M&T Bank Rewards Shareholders, Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%
- Why Is Zions (ZION) Down 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Virtus Investment Rewards Shareholders With a 6.7% Dividend Hike
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Why Zions (ZION) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Tariff-Induced Uncertainty
- Zions (ZION) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zions Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 5%: Can it Keep Up the Pace?
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Up To 8.5% (August 2025)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Flagstar Financial Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Zions (ZION) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
1日のレンジ
57.61 59.22
1年のレンジ
39.39 63.22
- 以前の終値
- 57.50
- 始値
- 57.94
- 買値
- 59.15
- 買値
- 59.45
- 安値
- 57.61
- 高値
- 59.22
- 出来高
- 2.432 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.47%
- 1年の変化
- 26.50%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K