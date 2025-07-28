Valute / ZION
ZION: Zions Bancorporation N.A
58.70 USD 0.45 (0.76%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZION ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.23 e ad un massimo di 59.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Zions Bancorporation N.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.23 59.40
Intervallo Annuale
39.39 63.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.15
- Apertura
- 59.40
- Bid
- 58.70
- Ask
- 59.00
- Minimo
- 58.23
- Massimo
- 59.40
- Volume
- 3.428 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.53%
20 settembre, sabato