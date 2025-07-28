QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ZION
Tornare a Azioni

ZION: Zions Bancorporation N.A

58.70 USD 0.45 (0.76%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZION ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.23 e ad un massimo di 59.40.

Segui le dinamiche di Zions Bancorporation N.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ZION News

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.23 59.40
Intervallo Annuale
39.39 63.22
Chiusura Precedente
59.15
Apertura
59.40
Bid
58.70
Ask
59.00
Minimo
58.23
Massimo
59.40
Volume
3.428 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
2.78%
Variazione Semestrale
18.56%
Variazione Annuale
25.53%
20 settembre, sabato