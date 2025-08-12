通貨 / UNL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
UNL: United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund
7.70 USD 0.13 (1.66%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UNLの今日の為替レートは、-1.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.68の安値と7.79の高値で取引されました。
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNL News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- U.S. Natural Gas Steadies Near $3.10 As Output Declines Offset Weak Demand
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Short-Term Energy Outlook: September 2025
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- May World And Non-OPEC Oil Production
- OPEC+ Continues With Supply Hikes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- U.S. Natural Gas Climbs Above $3 As Rally Tests Supply Headwinds (NG1:COM)
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- Commodities: Oil Rallies As Zelensky-Putin Meeting Looks Unlikely
- United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund issues July account statement
- Commodities: Jerome Powell Provides A Boost To Most Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Commodities: Fading Optimism Over Ukraine Ceasefire Pushes Oil Higher
- Natural Gas Price Dips As Oversupply Weighs On Prices (NYSEARCA:UNG)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Commodities: Sanctions Risk Eases Following Trump-Putin Summit
- Commodities: Oil Falls On Bearish Fundamentals, But Upside Risks Abound
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
1日のレンジ
7.68 7.79
1年のレンジ
6.79 11.04
- 以前の終値
- 7.83
- 始値
- 7.79
- 買値
- 7.70
- 買値
- 8.00
- 安値
- 7.68
- 高値
- 7.79
- 出来高
- 55
- 1日の変化
- -1.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.06%
- 1年の変化
- -1.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K