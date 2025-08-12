クォートセクション
UNL
UNL: United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

7.70 USD 0.13 (1.66%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UNLの今日の為替レートは、-1.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.68の安値と7.79の高値で取引されました。

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.68 7.79
1年のレンジ
6.79 11.04
以前の終値
7.83
始値
7.79
買値
7.70
買値
8.00
安値
7.68
高値
7.79
出来高
55
1日の変化
-1.66%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.13%
6ヶ月の変化
-24.06%
1年の変化
-1.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K