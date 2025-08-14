통화 / UNL
UNL: United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund
7.68 USD 0.02 (0.26%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UNL 환율이 오늘 -0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.64이고 고가는 7.75이었습니다.
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
UNL News
일일 변동 비율
7.64 7.75
년간 변동
6.79 11.04
- 이전 종가
- 7.70
- 시가
- 7.69
- Bid
- 7.68
- Ask
- 7.98
- 저가
- 7.64
- 고가
- 7.75
- 볼륨
- 20
- 일일 변동
- -0.26%
- 월 변동
- -0.39%
- 6개월 변동
- -24.26%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.79%
20 9월, 토요일