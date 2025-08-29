クォートセクション
通貨 / UCO
UCO: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

23.12 USD 0.19 (0.82%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UCOの今日の為替レートは、-0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.95の安値と23.64の高値で取引されました。

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oilダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
22.95 23.64
1年のレンジ
17.78 31.64
以前の終値
23.31
始値
23.39
買値
23.12
買値
23.42
安値
22.95
高値
23.64
出来高
2.045 K
1日の変化
-0.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.87%
6ヶ月の変化
-15.12%
1年の変化
-7.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K