UCO: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

22.45 USD 0.67 (2.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UCO ha avuto una variazione del -2.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.34 e ad un massimo di 22.93.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.34 22.93
Intervallo Annuale
17.78 31.64
Chiusura Precedente
23.12
Apertura
22.72
Bid
22.45
Ask
22.75
Minimo
22.34
Massimo
22.93
Volume
2.235 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.90%
Variazione Mensile
-6.65%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.58%
Variazione Annuale
-9.95%
20 settembre, sabato