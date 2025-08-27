Currencies / UCO
UCO: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
23.80 USD 0.66 (2.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UCO exchange rate has changed by 2.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.45 and at a high of 23.92.
Follow ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
23.45 23.92
Year Range
17.78 31.64
- Previous Close
- 23.14
- Open
- 23.60
- Bid
- 23.80
- Ask
- 24.10
- Low
- 23.45
- High
- 23.92
- Volume
- 1.423 K
- Daily Change
- 2.85%
- Month Change
- -1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.63%
- Year Change
- -4.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%