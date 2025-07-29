通貨 / TDOC
TDOC: Teladoc Health Inc
8.25 USD 0.35 (4.43%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TDOCの今日の為替レートは、4.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.00の安値と8.35の高値で取引されました。
Teladoc Health Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.00 8.35
1年のレンジ
6.35 15.21
- 以前の終値
- 7.90
- 始値
- 8.00
- 買値
- 8.25
- 買値
- 8.55
- 安値
- 8.00
- 高値
- 8.35
- 出来高
- 5.829 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.10%
- 1年の変化
- -9.93%
