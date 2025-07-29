Valute / TDOC
TDOC: Teladoc Health Inc
7.94 USD 0.31 (3.76%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TDOC ha avuto una variazione del -3.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.90 e ad un massimo di 8.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Teladoc Health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TDOC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.90 8.30
Intervallo Annuale
6.35 15.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.25
- Apertura
- 8.29
- Bid
- 7.94
- Ask
- 8.24
- Minimo
- 7.90
- Massimo
- 8.30
- Volume
- 6.327 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.32%
20 settembre, sabato