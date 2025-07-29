통화 / TDOC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TDOC: Teladoc Health Inc
7.94 USD 0.31 (3.76%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TDOC 환율이 오늘 -3.76%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.90이고 고가는 8.30이었습니다.
Teladoc Health Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TDOC News
- The Weight-Loss Craze Boosted The $186 Billion Telehealth Industry. What It Means For Investors.
- Teladoc (TDOC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Expands AI and Technology Focus to Advance Digital Care
- Hims & Hers Surges 64.1% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Avoid Right Now
- Teladoc Health: The Upside Is Tantalizing, But The Risks Are Too High (NYSE:TDOC)
- Why Is Teladoc (TDOC) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Hims & Hers Scales Growth Through Subscriptions and Care Expansion
- Teladoc: A Telehealth Titan in Trouble?
- IHF: Attractive U.S. Healthcare Valuations Amid Sector's Recovery (NYSEARCA:IHF)
- Hims & Hers Stock Plunges 21.3% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- 2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Still Aren't Worth Buying
- Hims & Hers Drives the Consumer-Centric Transformation in Digital Care
- Stock Market Today: Hims & Hers Tumbles 12% on Revenue Miss Despite 73% Growth
- Teladoc (TDOC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Teladoc Health Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected on Declining Expenses
- Teladoc (TDOC) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates
- Teladoc stock holds steady as Stifel maintains $8 price target
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowers Teladoc stock price target to $10 from $12
- Needham reiterates Hold rating on Teladoc stock after Q2 results
- Teladoc Health Earnings: Not Dead Yet (NYSE:TDOC)
- Teladoc Health, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TDOC)
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
7.90 8.30
년간 변동
6.35 15.21
- 이전 종가
- 8.25
- 시가
- 8.29
- Bid
- 7.94
- Ask
- 8.24
- 저가
- 7.90
- 고가
- 8.30
- 볼륨
- 6.327 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.76%
- 월 변동
- 5.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.32%
20 9월, 토요일