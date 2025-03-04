通貨 / SYRE
SYRE: Spyre Therapeutics Inc
15.32 USD 0.27 (1.79%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SYREの今日の為替レートは、1.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.01の安値と15.62の高値で取引されました。
Spyre Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
15.01 15.62
1年のレンジ
10.91 40.26
- 以前の終値
- 15.05
- 始値
- 15.33
- 買値
- 15.32
- 買値
- 15.62
- 安値
- 15.01
- 高値
- 15.62
- 出来高
- 2.175 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.65%
- 1年の変化
- -47.17%
