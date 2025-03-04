Currencies / SYRE
SYRE: Spyre Therapeutics Inc
14.82 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SYRE exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.66 and at a high of 15.20.
Follow Spyre Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SYRE News
- Spyre Therapeutics doses first patient in phase 2 rheumatic disease trial
- Burrows, Spyre Therapeutics CFO, sells $299k in shares
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Spyre stock, maintains $65 price target
- Spyre (SYRE) Q2 R&D Up 23% Loss Narrows
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Spyre stock with $71 price target
- Pulse Biosciences appoints Steven T. Weber as principal accounting officer
- Spyre Therapeutics: Positive Anti-TL1A Data Brings 2 Program Pathways Forward (SYRE)
- Spyre reports positive results for anti-TL1A antibodies in trials
- Spyre Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Interim Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trials for its SPY002 Program, its Novel Half-Life Extended Anti-TL1A Antibodies on June
- Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards
- Leerink Partners reiterates outperform rating for Spyre stock
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Spyre stock citing pipeline progress
- Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences
- This Weyerhaeuser Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)
- Spyre Therapeutics: Targeting The Future Of IBD Treatment
Daily Range
14.66 15.20
Year Range
10.91 40.26
- Previous Close
- 14.84
- Open
- 14.74
- Bid
- 14.82
- Ask
- 15.12
- Low
- 14.66
- High
- 15.20
- Volume
- 1.297 K
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- -8.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.79%
- Year Change
- -48.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%