통화 / SYRE
SYRE: Spyre Therapeutics Inc
14.88 USD 0.44 (2.87%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SYRE 환율이 오늘 -2.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.63이고 고가는 15.46이었습니다.
Spyre Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
14.63 15.46
년간 변동
10.91 40.26
- 이전 종가
- 15.32
- 시가
- 15.46
- Bid
- 14.88
- Ask
- 15.18
- 저가
- 14.63
- 고가
- 15.46
- 볼륨
- 1.087 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.87%
- 월 변동
- -8.49%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.42%
- 년간 변동율
- -48.69%
20 9월, 토요일