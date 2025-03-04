Valute / SYRE
SYRE: Spyre Therapeutics Inc
14.88 USD 0.44 (2.87%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SYRE ha avuto una variazione del -2.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.63 e ad un massimo di 15.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Spyre Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SYRE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.63 15.46
Intervallo Annuale
10.91 40.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.32
- Apertura
- 15.46
- Bid
- 14.88
- Ask
- 15.18
- Minimo
- 14.63
- Massimo
- 15.46
- Volume
- 1.087 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -48.69%
20 settembre, sabato