QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SYRE
Tornare a Azioni

SYRE: Spyre Therapeutics Inc

14.88 USD 0.44 (2.87%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SYRE ha avuto una variazione del -2.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.63 e ad un massimo di 15.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Spyre Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SYRE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.63 15.46
Intervallo Annuale
10.91 40.26
Chiusura Precedente
15.32
Apertura
15.46
Bid
14.88
Ask
15.18
Minimo
14.63
Massimo
15.46
Volume
1.087 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.87%
Variazione Mensile
-8.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.42%
Variazione Annuale
-48.69%
20 settembre, sabato