通貨 / SHBI
SHBI: Shore Bancshares Inc

17.21 USD 0.24 (1.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SHBIの今日の為替レートは、-1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.14の安値と17.67の高値で取引されました。

Shore Bancshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.14 17.67
1年のレンジ
11.47 17.67
以前の終値
17.45
始値
17.47
買値
17.21
買値
17.51
安値
17.14
高値
17.67
出来高
412
1日の変化
-1.38%
1ヶ月の変化
1.47%
6ヶ月の変化
27.86%
1年の変化
23.64%
