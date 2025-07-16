通貨 / PUMP
PUMP: ProPetro Holding Corp
4.93 USD 0.17 (3.57%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PUMPの今日の為替レートは、3.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.74の安値と5.01の高値で取引されました。
ProPetro Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.74 5.01
1年のレンジ
4.51 11.17
- 以前の終値
- 4.76
- 始値
- 4.85
- 買値
- 4.93
- 買値
- 5.23
- 安値
- 4.74
- 高値
- 5.01
- 出来高
- 2.825 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -32.56%
- 1年の変化
- -35.13%
