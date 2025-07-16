Currencies / PUMP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PUMP: ProPetro Holding Corp
4.80 USD 0.11 (2.35%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PUMP exchange rate has changed by 2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.64 and at a high of 4.83.
Follow ProPetro Holding Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PUMP News
- Rushing to Meet AI’s Energy Needs: Oil-Field Servicers
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Why Is ProPetro (PUMP) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- ProPetro at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Transition to Pro Power
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- ProPetro Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Expenses Down
- ‘Hated Rally’ Coming? Pump.Fun (PUMP) Soars 30% From Lows Amid Token Buybacks
- ProPetro Holding Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PUMP)
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs in July 2025
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- ProPetro (PUMP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- ProPetro Q2 2025 slides: revenue drops 9% as company pivots to power generation
- FTK or PUMP: Which Small-Cap Oilfield Stock Looks Stronger?
- ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ProPetro earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Pump.Fun (PUMP) Drops 25% To New Lows Following Legal Pressure, Airdrop Update
- ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Weatherford (WFRD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ProPetro Holding Stock?
Daily Range
4.64 4.83
Year Range
4.51 11.17
- Previous Close
- 4.69
- Open
- 4.72
- Bid
- 4.80
- Ask
- 5.10
- Low
- 4.64
- High
- 4.83
- Volume
- 1.763 K
- Daily Change
- 2.35%
- Month Change
- -4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.34%
- Year Change
- -36.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%