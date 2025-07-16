Valute / PUMP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PUMP: ProPetro Holding Corp
4.84 USD 0.09 (1.83%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PUMP ha avuto una variazione del -1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.76 e ad un massimo di 4.96.
Segui le dinamiche di ProPetro Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PUMP News
- Rushing to Meet AI’s Energy Needs: Oil-Field Servicers
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Why Is ProPetro (PUMP) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- ProPetro at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Transition to Pro Power
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- ProPetro Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Expenses Down
- ‘Hated Rally’ Coming? Pump.Fun (PUMP) Soars 30% From Lows Amid Token Buybacks
- ProPetro Holding Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PUMP)
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs in July 2025
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- ProPetro (PUMP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- ProPetro Q2 2025 slides: revenue drops 9% as company pivots to power generation
- FTK or PUMP: Which Small-Cap Oilfield Stock Looks Stronger?
- ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ProPetro earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Comstock Resources, CVR Energy, ProPetro, Antero Midstream and Antero Resources
- Can These 5 Energy Stocks Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Pump.Fun (PUMP) Drops 25% To New Lows Following Legal Pressure, Airdrop Update
- ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Weatherford (WFRD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ProPetro Holding Stock?
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.76 4.96
Intervallo Annuale
4.51 11.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.93
- Apertura
- 4.95
- Bid
- 4.84
- Ask
- 5.14
- Minimo
- 4.76
- Massimo
- 4.96
- Volume
- 3.731 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -33.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -36.32%
20 settembre, sabato