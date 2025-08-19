クォートセクション
通貨 / PSLV
PSLV: Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV

14.19 USD 0.08 (0.57%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSLVの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.05の安値と14.22の高値で取引されました。

Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETVダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
14.05 14.22
1年のレンジ
9.60 14.55
以前の終値
14.11
始値
14.12
買値
14.19
買値
14.49
安値
14.05
高値
14.22
出来高
12.878 K
1日の変化
0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
3.80%
6ヶ月の変化
22.22%
1年の変化
33.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K