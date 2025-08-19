通貨 / PSLV
PSLV: Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV
14.19 USD 0.08 (0.57%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSLVの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.05の安値と14.22の高値で取引されました。
Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETVダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.05 14.22
1年のレンジ
9.60 14.55
- 以前の終値
- 14.11
- 始値
- 14.12
- 買値
- 14.19
- 買値
- 14.49
- 安値
- 14.05
- 高値
- 14.22
- 出来高
- 12.878 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.22%
- 1年の変化
- 33.99%
