PSLV: Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV
14.37 USD 0.13 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSLV exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.30 and at a high of 14.55.
Follow Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PSLV News
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Silver Steadies As Fed Bets And Industrial Demand Fuel Strongest Rally In 14 Years
- Silver: Ultimate Precious Metals Investment For 2025 And 2026 (NYSEARCA:PSLV)
- Even With The Recent Price Surge, Silver Still Appears Cheap
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Silver Is A Sleeping Giant (Commodity:XAGUSD:CUR)
- Silver Nears Its All-Time Highs: Where To Look Next? XAG Higher Timeframe Outlook
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Why Silver May Hit $50+ In September (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Delivery Not Yet Reflecting Risk That Trump Stacks The Fed (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Silver Market Special Update: Major Breakout And Meltup Alert
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Big Move Coming For The U.S. Dollar And Gold
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- America’s Twin Deficit Trap
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Why Are Silver And Platinum Outperforming As Portfolio Diversifiers To Gold?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Silver Market Update - Big Potential Upside
Daily Range
14.30 14.55
Year Range
9.60 14.55
- Previous Close
- 14.50
- Open
- 14.50
- Bid
- 14.37
- Ask
- 14.67
- Low
- 14.30
- High
- 14.55
- Volume
- 11.522 K
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- 5.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.77%
- Year Change
- 35.69%
