Valute / PSLV
PSLV: Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV

14.45 USD 0.26 (1.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PSLV ha avuto una variazione del 1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.29 e ad un massimo di 14.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.29 14.49
Intervallo Annuale
9.60 14.55
Chiusura Precedente
14.19
Apertura
14.34
Bid
14.45
Ask
14.75
Minimo
14.29
Massimo
14.49
Volume
18.123 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.83%
Variazione Mensile
5.71%
Variazione Semestrale
24.46%
Variazione Annuale
36.45%
20 settembre, sabato