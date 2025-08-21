Valute / PSLV
PSLV: Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV
14.45 USD 0.26 (1.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSLV ha avuto una variazione del 1.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.29 e ad un massimo di 14.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.29 14.49
Intervallo Annuale
9.60 14.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.19
- Apertura
- 14.34
- Bid
- 14.45
- Ask
- 14.75
- Minimo
- 14.29
- Massimo
- 14.49
- Volume
- 18.123 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.45%
20 settembre, sabato