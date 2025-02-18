通貨 / OTLK
OTLK: Outlook Therapeutics Inc
0.99 USD 0.03 (2.94%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OTLKの今日の為替レートは、-2.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.98の安値と1.05の高値で取引されました。
Outlook Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
0.98 1.05
1年のレンジ
0.79 6.98
- 以前の終値
- 1.02
- 始値
- 1.03
- 買値
- 0.99
- 買値
- 1.29
- 安値
- 0.98
- 高値
- 1.05
- 出来高
- 1.010 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.50%
- 1年の変化
- -81.73%
