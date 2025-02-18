Währungen / OTLK
OTLK: Outlook Therapeutics Inc
0.98 USD 0.01 (1.01%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OTLK hat sich für heute um -1.01% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.02 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Outlook Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
0.96 1.02
Jahresspanne
0.79 6.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.99
- Eröffnung
- 0.99
- Bid
- 0.98
- Ask
- 1.28
- Tief
- 0.96
- Hoch
- 1.02
- Volumen
- 570
- Tagesänderung
- -1.01%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.11%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -18.33%
- Jahresänderung
- -81.92%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K