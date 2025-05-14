クォートセクション
通貨 / MRSN
MRSN: Mersana Therapeutics Inc

7.35 USD 0.20 (2.80%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MRSNの今日の為替レートは、2.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.09の安値と7.40の高値で取引されました。

Mersana Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.09 7.40
1年のレンジ
0.26 8.19
以前の終値
7.15
始値
7.17
買値
7.35
買値
7.65
安値
7.09
高値
7.40
出来高
74
1日の変化
2.80%
1ヶ月の変化
0.27%
6ヶ月の変化
2000.00%
1年の変化
290.96%
