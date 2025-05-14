Currencies / MRSN
MRSN: Mersana Therapeutics Inc
7.21 USD 0.04 (0.56%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRSN exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.21 and at a high of 7.49.
Follow Mersana Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRSN News
- Wall Street Analysts See a 314.81% Upside in Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Could Surge 248.83%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Truist Securities slashes Mersana stock price target to $36 from $250
- Guggenheim lowers Mersana stock price target to $30 from $125
- Mersana stock price target raised to $17 from $6 at BTIG
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Mersana Therapeutics earnings missed by $4.71, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 28 to August 1) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Mersana Therapeutics stock tumbles on 1-for-25 reverse split plan
- Mersana Therapeutics to implement 1-for-25 reverse stock split Friday
- Mersana Therapeutics to implement 1-for-25 reverse stock split
- Mersana reports promising Phase 1 ADC trial results
- Mersana Therapeutics at TD Cowen Summit: Strategic Updates on Oncology Innovations
- Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Truist raises Mersana stock target to $10, maintains Buy rating
- CORRECTION - Mersana Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Mersana Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Mersana Therapeutics earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Walmart, Deere, Applied Materials set to report earnings Thursday
Daily Range
7.21 7.49
Year Range
0.26 8.19
- Previous Close
- 7.17
- Open
- 7.25
- Bid
- 7.21
- Ask
- 7.51
- Low
- 7.21
- High
- 7.49
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- -1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 1960.00%
- Year Change
- 283.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%