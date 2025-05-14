Valute / MRSN
MRSN: Mersana Therapeutics Inc
7.25 USD 0.10 (1.36%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MRSN ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.04 e ad un massimo di 7.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.04 7.40
Intervallo Annuale
0.26 8.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.35
- Apertura
- 7.39
- Bid
- 7.25
- Ask
- 7.55
- Minimo
- 7.04
- Massimo
- 7.40
- Volume
- 143
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1971.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 285.64%
20 settembre, sabato